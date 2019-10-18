US Markets

EARNINGS-AmEx quarterly profit rises 6% on higher consumer spending

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a 6% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, as more people used cards to shop, pay bills and make big ticket purchases.

Net income rose to $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.65 billion, or $1.88 per share, a year earlier, the company said.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, rose 8% to $11 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of $2.03 per share, on revenue of $10.94 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, but it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

