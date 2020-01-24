US Markets

EARNINGS-AmEx profit beats on strong U.S. holiday season spending

Contributor
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a fourth-quarter profit on Friday that beat analysts' estimates, as more people used its cards for shopping and paying bills while a strong U.S. retail sales environment also helped.

Adds details, analyst estimates

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co AXP.N reported a fourth-quarter profit on Friday that beat analysts' estimates, as more people used its cards for shopping and paying bills while a strong U.S. retail sales environment also helped.

Spending by customers using AmEx cards during the quarter rose 6% in the United States and 4% in overseas markets, as the company spent more on its rewards program to woo customers.

The company spent $2.72 billion on card member rewards, up 8% from a year earlier. This pushed up total expenses by 9% to $8.36 billion in the reported quarter.

U.S. retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, rose every month in the fourth quarter helped in part by a strong holiday shopping season.

The company's net income fell to $1.69 billion, or $2.03 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.01 billion, or $2.32 per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2TSAZKQ)

Analysts were expecting a profit of $2.01 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, rose 9% to $11.37 billion, edging past estimates.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular