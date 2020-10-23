EARNINGS-American Express reports 40% slump in quarterly profit

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co AXP.N reported a nearly 40% slump in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by lower spending by its users, while it also set aside $665 million for potential defaults.

Net income fell to $1.07 billion, or $1.30 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

