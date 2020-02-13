EARNINGS-Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 13 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as its core e-commerce and cloud computing businesses posted steady growth.

Revenue rose to 161.46 billion yuan ($23.12 billion) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31 from 117.28 billion yuan, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of 159.28 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.9829 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.