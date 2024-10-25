Earning Updates Fail To Boost CAC 40

(RTTNews) - Corporate earnings updates from France failed to lift the CAC-40 benchmark above the flatline on Friday.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,490.68, slipping 0.17 percent from the previous close of 7,503.28. The day's trading has been between 7,518.75 and 7,459.41.

Of the 40 scrips in the index, only 16 scrips are trading above the flatline. Renault which confirmed its full year guidance topped gains with a jump of 2.8 percent. Sanofi rallied more than 1.5 percent. Saint Gobain, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Legrand and Safran, all gained more than half a percent in the day's trading.

Vinci topped with a loss of 2.5 percent followed by Capgemini that declined 2.2 percent. Edenred, Accor, Orange, Dassault Systemes and Pernod Ricard have all slipped more than 1 percent.

The EUR/USD pair is flat at 1.0827 after ranging between 1.0838 and 1.0814. The EUR/GBP pair has edged down 0.06 percent to 0.8339 whereas the EUR/JPY pair has edged up 0.05 percent to 164.49.

In line with the tightening in global bond yields, yields on France's ten-year bonds have jumped 0.94 percent to 3.010%. The yield was at 2.982 percent a day earlier.

Data released earlier in the day showed France's consumer confidence indicator falling to 94 in October, in line with market estimates and edging down from 95 in September. France's unemployment surged the most in 3 years amidst initial Jobless Claims increasing to 42.20 thousand in September versus -12.70 thousand in the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.