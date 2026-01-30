Earning Less Than $184,500 in 2026? This Social Security Change Could Affect You.

Key Points

Multiple Social Security changes went into effect in the new year.

One change will have a big effect on those making between $176,100 and $184,500.

Social Security changes over time, including in 2026. With the new year underway, it's worth looking at a big shift in Social Security taxes that affects anyone who earns less than $184,500 annually.

Here's the big change that happened and how it affects workers.

This Social Security change affects you if your income is under $184,500

The change that affects most current workers has to do with the wage base limit. That's the annual limit that caps how much income is subject to Social Security tax.

In 2025, the wage base limit was $176,100. So anyone with an income under that amount paid Social Security tax on their entire salary at a rate of 6.2%, with their employer covering another 6.2%. Self-employed workers paid the full 12.4%.

In 2026, the wage base limit is increasing to $184,500. This means that Social Security taxes will now be charged on income up to this amount, so those who earn between $176,100 and $184,500 will now pay tax on as much as $8,400 in extra income.

How does this change affect you?

The change to the wage base limit primarily affects people who earn more than $176,100 annually. Individuals who have income above this limit will face a direct and immediate effect, since it means that they'll pay more taxes on their income.

However, anyone who earns below this amount will also be affected. That's because they'll get further away from the maximum Social Security benefit. Those who earn less than the wage base limit will not be on track to get the largest Social Security check possible -- and they'll be further off track in 2026 than they were in 2025, when the wage base limit was lower.

Traditionally, only around 6% of earners each year are able to earn an income that equals or exceeds the wage base limit.

Still, Social Security is an important source of retirement income even if it only replaces 40% of pre-retirement income for most seniors. The further you get away from maxing out your monthly benefit, the smaller your Social Security checks are compared to what they could be, and the less they will be able to do for you in retirement.

The average check in 2026, for example, is just $2,071 per month, compared with the max benefit of $5,251 per month.

If you earn under $184,500, it makes sense, if you can, to take steps to try to increase your income both this year and in the future. Doing so could give you more money to contribute to retirement plans. It could also help you to get a bigger Social Security check that could offer you more security during your later years.

