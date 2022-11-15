Earning An Online MBA In Accounting: What To Know Before You Enroll

If you’re interested in pursuing a career in accounting, or you’d like to further your current accounting career, you might consider a master of business administration (MBA) in accounting.

An MBA can expand your job opportunities, help you qualify for upper-management and leadership positions and increase your earning potential. Prospective students can tailor their studies to fit their schedules and preferences, especially if they enroll in an online MBA in accounting.

This article overviews admission requirements, coursework and career pathways for an MBA in accounting.

What Does an MBA in Accounting Degree Entail?

An MBA in accounting is an advanced degree that combines leadership, finance and general business topics in its coursework. The standard curriculum includes foundational courses, electives, specialization courses and a capstone project or internship.

Accounting MBA students have the opportunity to develop business-oriented, managerial and leadership skills. These abilities prepare graduates to lead organizations successfully.

Many MBA curricula include capstone projects, practicums or internships. These offerings provide students with hands-on professional learning experiences, usually under the supervision of experts in the field.

MBA programs typically entail 30 to 60 credits, which take full-time students around two years to complete.

When applying to MBA programs in accounting, it’s important to consider costs, program length, curricula, concentrations and study format. Students can pursue this degree in person, online or in a hybrid format.

MBA in Accounting Admission Requirements

Admission requirements for an MBA in accounting vary depending on the school and program. Most programs require applicants to hold a bachelor’s degree. Some mandate that candidates have business-related undergraduate degrees.

If you hold a degree in a field or discipline outside of accounting, you may need to complete prerequisite foundational business courses to meet the enrollment requirements for an MBA in accounting.

Other standard MBA admission requirements include the following:

A minimum GPA (typically 3.0)

Postsecondary transcripts

Minimum GRE or GMAT scores

A personal statement, letter of intent or admission essay

An current resume or CV

Letters of recommendation

Courses in an MBA in Accounting Program

Every MBA in accounting program sets its own curriculum, but certain courses are common. Below you’ll find some courses that are typical of accounting MBA programs.

Quantitative Analysis in Business

Students in this course learn about quantitative analysis––the process of collecting and assessing verifiable and measurable data, including market share, wages and revenues. Students develop a working knowledge of the theoretical and applied analysis techniques that build an understanding of how a business performs and behaves.

Course topics typically include:

Linear programming

Matrix algebra

Calculus

Optimization

The mathematics of finance

Corporate Finance

Corporate finance courses overview the fundamental principles and concepts of financial theory. This teaches students to navigate corporate investment decisions and analyze financial risks. Course topics often include the following:

Corporate financial policy

Capital structure

Mergers and acquisitions

Business valuation methods

Equity capital

Debt capital raising

Data-Driven Decision-Making

These courses provide students with an understanding of common statistical and data analysis tools that are critical to managerial and organizational decision-making. Students learn to dissect, organize and extract insights from data to make strategic business decisions. Data-driven decision-making courses teach students to communicate more effectively with data teams so they can collect and analyze information to improve business outcomes.

Essentials of Operations Management

This course offers an overview of the fundamental practices involved in efficient operation management. Students learn how to improve organizations for both service providers and customers. They also learn to maintain and improve efficiency and productivity while keeping organizations profitable.

Careers for an MBA in Accounting

Earning an MBA in accounting can lead to a number of accounting careers. Here are a few job titles you may qualify for with an MBA in accounting.

Management Analyst

Projected Growth Rate (2021-2031): 11%

Median Annual Salary: $93,000

Job Description: Management analysts collaborate with multiple departments across their organizations, reviewing procedures and policies to help departments make changes to improve efficiency. These professionals identify improvement areas to help organizations optimize their workflows. Management analysts develop reports and advise management on data-driven strategies and decisions to reduce costs and increase productivity, efficiency and profits.

Personal Financial Advisor

Projected Growth Rate (2021-2031): 15%

Median Annual Salary: $94,170

Job Description: Personal financial advisors assess their clients’ financial needs to determine short- and long-term goals such as budgeting for education expenses and retirement savings. These professionals advise clients on financial decisions, including investment options, insurance and tax laws. Personal financial advisors monitor their clients’ accounts to determine whether changes are needed to optimize financial performance or accommodate life changes.

Business Development Manager

Projected Growth Rate (2021-2031): 7%

Median Annual Salary: $120,130

Job Description: Business development managers play a pivotal role in the success of a company or organization. These professionals help businesses build long-term relationships with their clients, generate sales leads, forecast revenue, negotiate client pricing and maximize profits. They assess an organization’s current sales performance and recommend strategies for improvement.

Tax Accountant

Projected Growth Rate (2021-2031): 6%

Median Annual Salary: $77,250

Job Description: Tax accountants assist clients—which may include companies and organizations—to manage their financial and income statements; prepare and calculate federal, state and local tax returns; and ensure they are meeting their legal obligations. These professionals study, research and interpret tax law to analyze tax issues, identify potential tax savings and prepare payments.

Finance Manager

Projected Growth Rate (2021-2031): 17%

Median Annual Salary: $131,710

Job Description: Financial managers assist public and private organizations in developing and managing financial goals, overseeing budgets and distributing financial resources. These professionals assess financial information, come up with strategies for reducing financial risk, offer financial advice and prepare financial reports. Their goal is to help businesses make solid financial decisions.

CPA Certification

Is an accounting degree worth it? If you, like many accountants, aim to earn the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation, we would say yes.

While CPA requirements vary by state, many states require upper-level accounting courses that may not be available at the undergraduate level but are often included in the curriculum for MBA programs in accounting.

According to the American Institute of CPAs®, most states require prospective CPAs to complete 150 semester hours of education. This goes beyond the 120 semester hours included in a typical bachelor’s degree in accounting. For this reason, CPA prospects pursue master’s degrees—such as an MBA in accounting—to meet their education requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions About Accounting

Is an MBA useful in accounting?

Yes, an MBA can be useful in accounting. MBA programs typically include finance, marketing, operations and management classes. The coursework can equip you with fundamental skills and knowledge that are transferable to various management and business roles.

How much do MBA accountants make?

The average MBA accountant makes around $97,000 per year. Several factors, including location, job title and professional experience, can impact your earning potential.

Is an MBA better than a CPA?

When deciding between an MBA and a CPA, it’s essential to consider your interests and professional goals. A CPA is more likely to lead to accounting and finance jobs. An MBA encompasses a broader breadth of business-related topics. That said, an MBA can also help you earn CPA certification.

