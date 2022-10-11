Earning A Master’s In Social Psychology: Everything You Need To Know Before You Enroll

Social psychology explores the many facets of human interactions and personality, especially how the presence of others and specific relationships change individual behavior. Social psychologists are also interested in how self-perception in relation to the broader world and others’ opinions may alter individuals’ choices and actions.

As you might imagine, this knowledge has many potential applications. Professionals who understand human behavior can perform research in social psychology, take charge of marketing efforts for entire organizations or run political campaigns. But first, we recommend earning a master’s in social psychology.

What is a Master’s in Social Psychology?

This advanced and specialized degree usually blends broad foundational coursework in areas like research design and quantitative and qualitative data collection with focused courses in social psychology. Social psychology master’s students may also dabble in disciplines like general, abnormal, and industrial-organizational psychology.

Like other graduate psychology programs, most social psychology master’s degrees require between 36 and 54 credits and take one to three years to complete. Credit requirements and competition times vary by school and depend on whether schools offer full-time or part-time enrollment. Online programs may deliver coursework synchronously, which entails live online courses, or asynchronously, which is largely self-paced.

Some programs allow students to complete a relevant internship or practicum at an approved organization in the field. Many programs include some sort of culminating experience, often taking the form of a thesis, capstone project or capstone seminar. This requirement usually asks students to synthesize what they have learned throughout the program and produce a study, a research paper or something similar.

Master’s in Social Psychology Admission Requirements

Many master’s in social psychology programs entail prerequisite knowledge in research methods and design, often requiring applicants to hold bachelor’s degrees in relevant majors like psychology or sociology. Some graduate schools accept students without undergraduate degrees in psychology. These learners usually must complete prerequisite courses before advancing to social psychology coursework.

In addition to a relevant bachelor’s degree, many social psychology master’s programs also require letters of recommendation from undergraduate professors, a resume, GRE scores, and a statement of purpose.

Some schools also require that prospective students earn a minimum cumulative undergraduate GPA of 3.0. Other schools maintain a 3.3 or 2.5 GPA cutoff. Yet others apply GPA minimums only to undergraduate psychology courses.

Students who do not meet GPA requirements can sometimes earn conditional admission by demonstrating strength in other areas, such as through GRE scores or professional experience. Some applicants with strong GPAs can receive GRE waivers.

Master’s in Social Psychology Courses

Psychology of Social Behavior

Often the first class that social psychology master’s students take, this survey course introduces learners to different ideas in social psychology. Coursework presents research and theories concerning social behavior. Covered topics might include aggression, altruism, self-esteem and self-perception, leadership, conformity and decision-making.

Theories of Personality

This course delves into established personality theories from several perspectives, including cognitive, humanistic, psychoanalytic and social learning. The class might cover anxiety, self-perception and self-esteem, biological determinants and changes in personality over the lifespan.

Emotion and its Development

This course focuses on how individuals’ emotions develop over the course of their lives, particularly in the context of cognition. Covered topics may include neural foundations for emotion and how emotional development relates to personality and temperament.

Careers for Master’s in Social Psychology Graduates

Clinical Psychologist

Median Annual Salary: $82,510

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +6%

Job Description: Clinical psychologists diagnose and prescribe treatment for mental and emotional challenges in individual clients and patients. These professionals might use interviews, observations and tests to decide on diagnoses and treatments. They may also provide group counseling to multiple clients or patients at once, depending on their professional setup. If you’re wondering how to become a clinical psychologist, keep in mind that this career involves a doctoral degree and licensure.

Marketing Manager

Median Annual Salary: $133,380

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +10%

Job Description: Working both in house and as consultants, marketing managers take charge of all marketing and advertising operations for companies. They oversee entire departments, assuming responsibility for hiring, big picture goal-setting and individual campaigns. A master’s in social psychology can provide you with intimate knowledge of human behavior, which can set you up to succeed in marketing roles.

Campaign Manager

Average Annual Salary: Around $63,000

Job Description: Political campaign managers coordinate all operations for a given political campaign, including budgeting, fundraising, polling and reaching out to potential voters through advertisements and direct mail. Marketing campaign managers oversee advertising and marketing initiatives for specific products.

Frequently Asked Questions About Social Psychology Psychology

What can you do as a social psychologist?

Because social psychology degree-holders gain a vast understanding of human behavior and nature, they can usually find work in marketing, business and political fields. They can also pursue work in psychology as clinical or counseling psychologists, academic researchers or professors.

Where do most social psychologists work?

Potential work settings for social psychologists include colleges and universities, psychological research labs, counseling centers, consulting firms, K-12 schools and market research groups. No degree can guarantee you a specific job, but social psychology graduates often see high demand in business and marketing settings.

What does social psychology focus on?

Social psychology explores various elements of human interactions and personality, with a particular focus on how the presence of others and specific relationships change human behavior. Social psychologists are also interested in how self-perception in relation to the broader world and others’ opinions alter individuals’ everyday choices and actions.

