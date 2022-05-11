Earning A Master’s In Psychology: How Long Does It Take And What You Need To Know

There is no better time to pursue a master’s in psychology. The field has one of the fastest growth rates in the U.S., and the need for mental health professionals is at an all-time high. If you’re passionate about building relationships and helping people and want to grow in your career, here is what you need to know about completing a master’s in psychology degree.

Applying to a Master’s in Psychology Program

Most master’s in psychology programs require an undergraduate degree, though not always in the field of psychology. For example, you can apply with an undergraduate degree in engineering. But most programs like to see applicants who have taken psychology-related courses. If you did not complete an undergraduate degree, some schools offer admission based on life or work experience.

Basic admission requirements for a master’s in psychology can be similar across schools, but each program can also have its own criteria for admissions. Most programs require your undergraduate GPA and transcripts, an essay and letters of recommendation.

The GRE is the most widely accepted standardized testing that most graduate programs tend to accept. However, in recent years as standardized testing is being reevaluated as an indicator of future academic success, many schools are moving away from this requirement.

Students may also need to interview for a program. Though interviews can be daunting, they also function as a two-way street: It’s a way for the program to get to know you and for you to get to know them.

How Long is a Master’s in Psychology Degree Program?

The length of a program depends on many factors, such as the specialty you pursue, whether you can attend full- or part-time, and the length of a thesis or internship. Full-time students complete programs in two years, while students who have outside responsibilities or need to continue working often take three or more years to complete a program.

Each school has a minimum number of required credits, often between 40 to 60 credits. Most programs also include an internship that lasts six months to a year and provides real-world, supervised experience in your future occupation. Research-based programs may assign a thesis or capstone project.

With a master’s, you will be able to pursue many professions, but you must earn your doctorate in psychology to work as a licensed psychologist. While it is not necessary to earn a master’s degree before pursuing a Ph.D. or Psy.D., there are benefits such as gaining deeper insight into your interests before investing in further education.

If you pursue a client-focused career, you will need to obtain licensure in your state. To become fully licensed, it can take up to a year or more post-graduation to accumulate a certain number of supervised hours.

What are Different Types of Specialties in a Master’s in Psychology Program?

Since psychology is a vast field, most students select a specialization or concentration to pursue as part of their studies; it’s rare for someone to pursue a generic master’s degree in psychology. Some of the most common specializations in psychology graduate programs are listed below. Note: Most programs offer a specific selection of concentrations.

Clinical Mental Health Counseling

If you want to work with people either one-on-one or in group settings, you should pursue a clinical mental health specialization. You will learn theories, evidence-based counseling practices, how to treat different mental health issues and how to work with diverse clients.

Substance Abuse Counseling

A substance abuse program teaches you to provide individual mental health care, but with a focus on drug and alcohol addiction. You’ll learn specific techniques to support a client’s recovery and skills to help disrupt the cycle of addiction. Some programs also address behavioral addictions.

School Counseling

A master’s degree in school counseling trains students to work within different school systems. You’ll learn to work alongside teachers and administrators to help students learn and develop and address any mental health issues. School counseling programs also prepare you to work with families and communities.

Industrial-Organizational Psychology

A master’s in industrial-organizational psychology prepares students to help corporations function at an optimal level. You’ll learn skills for working with employees, managers and executives, and strategies to help develop leadership, communication skills, increase productivity and resolve conflict in the workplace.

Top Careers for a Master’s in Psychology

The two most common paths for graduates with a master’s in psychology are continuing to a doctorate to become a clinical psychologist, professor or researcher, or entering the workforce in private therapy practice, a group practice or a corporation.

Psychology and studies related to our mental and emotional well-being are among the fastest-growing fields today for those with a master’s degree. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that substance abuse, behavioral disorders, and mental health counselors will experience 23% job growth between 2020 and 2030.

Counseling and Mental Health Careers

Covid-19 has played a significant role in the need for counselors and therapists as individuals experienced increased isolation and disruption of income, social networks and routines during the pandemic. The pandemic also caused many people to reevaluate their current careers, often resulting in the choice to pursue more relational or helping professions.

Industrial-Organizational Careers

The rise of tech provides extensive growth opportunities for industrial-organizational psychologists. These psychologists help teams optimize their efficiency and communication with one another. Innovators are also looking to tech to help solve or relieve mental health issues and are partnering with clinical and organizational psychologists to help develop products, apps and more.

A master’s degree in psychology will open more doors for you than a bachelor’s degree. With an extensive knowledge of human behavior and mental health, you will be an asset in any field and have an advantage over other candidates when applying to jobs.

Frequently Asked Questions About a Master’s in Psychology

What is the difference between an M.S. and an M.A. in Psychology?

An M.S. focuses on scientific research, while an M.A. allows you to focus on the therapeutic, people-oriented aspects of psychology. Both an M.A. and an M.S. in psychology prepare you for conducting studies, performing research, or working directly with clients.

Can I get a master’s in psychology online?

Many programs are now offering master’s degrees online, including psychology and its related specializations. If you need a flexible schedule to complete your studies, do not want to relocate or are looking for a less expensive option, completing an online program may be the best fit for you.

What financial aid options are available for a master’s in psychology degree?

In the U.S., the most common financial aid for higher education is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which helps determine how much financial aid you’ll need, whether through loans, work-study or other types of scholarships, to be able to complete a master’s program.

