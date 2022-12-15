Earning A Master’s In Marketing: Admission, Courses And Careers

Whether you are in the process of advancing your marketing career or launching a new career as a marketing professional, earning a master’s in marketing can help propel you toward your goals.

In this article, we provide information on admission requirements, common courses in master’s in marketing programs and potential marketing careers for master’s graduates. These are all important factors to consider as you explore graduate marketing programs.

What Is a Master’s in Marketing?

A master’s degree in marketing is a graduate degree that prepares students to advance their marketing careers or pivot into the marketing field. Marketing roles rarely require a master’s, but this degree can help graduates stand out as qualified and knowledgeable job candidates.

During a marketing master’s program, students learn about advanced marketing topics, such as market research, consumer behavior and strategies for digital messaging. Most marketing master’s degrees take about two years to complete, though part-time learners might need more time and students in accelerated programs might earn their degrees more quickly.

A typical master’s in marketing program involves around 35 credits. Online, in-person and hybrid delivery formats are available, depending on your chosen school and program.

Some students opt to pursue an MBA in marketing rather than the more common MS in marketing. MBA in marketing programs tend to explore business with an emphasis in marketing, whereas MS in marketing degrees focus on marketing specifically.

Master’s in Marketing Admission Requirements

While admission requirements vary among educational institutions, below are some requirements most applicants must meet for master’s in marketing programs. Check with your prospective schools to learn more about their specific admission requirements.

Undergraduate Degree

Before enrolling in a master’s degree in marketing program, you should have already earned a bachelor’s degree. Not all master’s in marketing programs require applicants to have bachelor’s degrees in marketing.

Transcripts, GPA and Test Scores

Prepare to provide transcripts from any previously completed undergraduate work or other university coursework. Universities may require a minimum GPA for admission.

Some schools require GMAT or GRE test scores. In some cases, if your GPA is above a specified threshold, you may be eligible for a standardized test score waiver. Check with your prospective university for its policy on transcripts and test scores.

Resume

You may need to include a resume with your application. A resume reflects your work experience, educational background and other significant career information that may be useful in applying to a master’s program.

Personal Essay

A personal essay provides your intended university with insight into your personality, creative ability and thought process.

Letters of Recommendation

You may need to supply letters of recommendation from business associates or former professors who can attest to your personal qualities and suitability for a master’s degree program.

Interview

Interviews are a common requirement, and universities may require you to submit your interview virtually or in person. An interview allows you to share more information about why you are an excellent candidate for a master’s in marketing program.

English Language Proficiency

Being proficient in English prepares you for the rigorous communication skills required to participate and accomplish your goals in a marketing degree program.

Courses in a Master’s in Marketing Program

Master’s in marketing coursework may differ depending on each institution’s specific requirements and curriculum offerings. Below are some courses that are common among marketing master’s programs.

Business fundamentals for marketing

Buyer behavior

Brand strategy

Digital marketing

Marketing management

Marketing analytics

Marketing communications: advertising and social media

Pricing strategies

Ethical marketing

Statistics for marketing

What Can You Do With a Master’s In Marketing?

Is marketing a good major? If you already have a bachelor of science in marketing, a marketing master’s can help you deepen your knowledge of marketing principles and grasp more complex marketing concepts. Marketing master’s students typically learn to develop pricing strategies, conduct in-depth market research and use data analysis to communicate value.

A master’s in marketing can also be a step toward the doctoral-level education needed to launch an academic career.

Every business relies on marketing tactics. Without marketing, consumers wouldn’t know about products or services, and businesses wouldn’t be able to connect with their target audiences and solve their problems with those products or services.

Since marketing fills such a prevalent role in businesses and organizations, many career options exist for those working in the field. Below are some of the more common careers for people with master’s degrees in marketing.

Advertising, Promotions and Marketing Managers

Median Annual Salary: $133,380

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +10%

Job Description: Advertising, promotions and marketing managers oversee advertising and promotional activities for organizations. They develop marketing plans, analyze information, perform market research, develop pricing structures for products and generate public interest through the media.

Sales Manager

Median Annual Salary: $127,490

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +5%

Job Description: Sales managers are responsible for managing sales teams, analyzing sales data, training sales staff, setting sales goals and implementing procedures for improving sales performance.

Brand Manager

Average Annual Salary: Around $73,000

Job Description: Brand managers typically promote certain brands that belong to their organizations. They focus on conducting market research, developing and implementing branding strategies and creating publicity for new trademarks.

Public Relations Specialist

Median Annual Salary: $62,800

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +8%

Job Description: Public relations specialists help maintain and promote an organization’s public image or corporate identity. These professionals perform audience analyses, write press releases, develop advertising campaigns and communicate with stakeholders.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Master's In Marketing Programs

Is a master of marketing the same as an MBA?

No, they are not the same. A master’s degree in marketing focuses on in-depth information about various aspects of marketing. An MBA is a master of business administration, which focuses on business principles and typically requires students to choose a concentration, such as accounting, management or marketing.

How long does it take to earn a master's degree in marketing?

Completing a master’s degree in marketing typically takes one to two years, but each educational institution sets its own timelines for degree completion. Enrollment status also affects program length since part-time students typically need longer to earn their degrees.

Do you need an MBA for a marketing career?

No, you do not need an MBA to work in the marketing field. An MBA focuses more on business fundamentals, and you may have the option to choose a marketing concentration. If you want a comprehensive marketing education, you may want to consider a marketing degree instead of an MBA.

