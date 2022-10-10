Earning A Master’s In Industrial Organizational Psychology: Everything You Need To Know Before You Enroll

Industrial-organizational psychologists use their knowledge of human behavior to help businesses solve problems, increase profits and optimize operations. These professionals work in human resources departments to take on worker onboarding, training and development. They may also have a role in hiring, firing and creating initiatives to improve workplace productivity and employee satisfaction.

Given their complex managerial tasks, industrial-organizational psychology roles typically require an advanced degree. As such, to take advantage of the growing demand in this burgeoning field, you must first earn a master’s in organizational psychology.

What is a Master’s in Industrial-Organizational Psychology?

A master’s in industrial-organizational psychology is a graduate-level program that usually blends foundational psychological coursework with field-specific studies.

During their first semester, students might take a variety of psychology courses, delving into topics like social and abnormal psychology while mastering research design and quantitative and qualitative data collection. Learners may also explore advanced topics in industrial-organizational psychology such as leadership, consulting, the psychology of organizational behavior and motivation in the workplace.

Many organizational psychology master’s programs also include some sort of culminating experience. In some programs, students must perform original research and write up their findings in a thesis. At other schools, degree-seekers must complete a capstone project or take a capstone seminar in industrial-organizational psychology.

Most graduate degrees in industrial-organizational psychology take 18 to 54 months to complete and entail 30 to 60 credits. Completion times vary depending on credit requirements and enrollment status.

Master’s in Industrial-Organizational Psychology Admission Requirements

Some graduate industrial-organizational psychology programs ask that applicants hold a bachelor’s in psychology, sociology or a related field. However, many programs admit applicants who did not study a related subject during undergrad. These learners may need to take prerequisite courses in areas like research methods and foundational psychology before advancing on to industrial-organizational psychology coursework.

Many programs require a minimum 3.0 cumulative undergraduate GPA. Others require a GPA of 2.5 or 3.3. Some programs require a minimum GPA in undergraduate psychology coursework specifically.

Additional admission requirements may include a statement of purpose, letters of recommendation from undergraduate professors or former employers, GRE scores and a resume. Some programs require applicants to have work experience to qualify for admission. Some offer GRE waivers to students who exceed expectations in other areas, like GPA or prior professional experience.

Industrial-Organizational Psychology Courses

Psychology of Leadership

This course blends theory with best practices to teach students about how strong leaders can impact businesses. Coursework uses case studies of real leaders and research on leadership and motivation to help students see how psychology can prove effective in the workplace. Learners also have the opportunity to hone their own leadership styles.

Organizational Consulting

In this course, students learn how to operate as industrial-organizational consultants. These professionals take on different business clients for months at a time instead of working in house for a single organization. Covered topics may include measurement, assessment and application of psychology to improve workplace culture and performance.

Psychology of Organizational Behavior

In this course, students learn to apply behavioral theories to improve performance in the workplace. Covered topics might include job satisfaction, employee motivation, team-building, executive leadership, goal-setting and organizational growth.

Motivation in the Workplace

In this course, students learn about different psychological theories, the underpinnings of motivation and how to apply this knowledge in professional workplaces. Using case studies, students discuss motivating factors, as well as strategies to motivate and incentivize employees to be more productive.

Careers for Master’s in Industrial-Organizational Psychology Graduates

Human Resources Specialist

Median Annual Salary: $62,290

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +8%

Job Description: Human resources specialists are entry-level employees who work in human resources departments. Together with a team of professionals, these workers participate in hiring, onboarding, interviewing, compensation and benefits and employee training. They might also play a role in creating company culture, setting rules and policies and resolving interpersonal disputes.

Management Consultant

Median Annual Salary: $93,000

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +11%

Job Description: Management consultants work with clients to help them improve organizational efficiency and productivity. These professionals team up with an organization’s managers to improve the leadership team’s techniques. They study company culture and worker satisfaction to ultimately make recommendations on how the company can improve.

Market Research Analyst

Median Annual Salary: $63,920

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +19%

Job Description: Market research analysts predict future sales for a product or service based on market conditions. Master’s degree-holders in industrial-organizational psychology can thrive as market research analysts thanks to their understanding of human behavior. They can often predict how consumers will behave, allowing them to better estimate future sales and demand.

Frequently Asked Questions About Industrial Organizational Psychology Psychology

Is it hard to get a job in I-O psychology?

Industrial-organizational psychology isn’t the easiest field to break into, often proving competitive thanks to its relatively stable demand, hours and pay rates. However, for master’s degree-holders, it is often easier to find a job in the field.

Are I-O psychologists in demand?

Yes, industrial-organizational psychologists are in high demand. Between 2021 and 2031, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects steady demand for human resources professionals, as well as high growth rates for relevant careers like market research analyst and management consultant.

Where do I-O psychologists work?

Industrial-organizational psychologists typically work in various settings across the business world. They might work in house for businesses, or as consultants, spending weeks or months with different clients before moving on to the next job.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.