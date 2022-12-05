Earning A Master’s In Criminal Justice: Admission, Courses And Careers

Earning a master’s in criminal justice deepens students’ knowledge of the criminal justice system and prepares them for various challenging and rewarding career paths, including advanced leadership positions. This article overviews key considerations for pursuing a master’s in criminal justice, including typical admission requirements, coursework and career options for graduates.

What Is a Master’s in Criminal Justice?

First things first: What is criminal justice? In the U.S., the criminal justice system is made up of law enforcement, courts and corrections. A master’s in criminal justice is a graduate degree that allows students to build and enhance their knowledge of these systems, policies, criminology and legal protective services practices. Students learn key research methods, how to design and conduct applied research and how to analyze data.

Note that criminology and criminal justice are slightly different focus areas. For more information, check out our guide on criminology vs. criminal justice.

Many programs offer concentrations or specializations at the master’s level, such as:

Law and public policy

Emergency management

Public administration

Homeland security policy

Corrections

Cybersecurity

Crime analysis

Global criminal justice

When deciding on a school or program, it’s important to consider which delivery format best suits your learning style. You can choose from online, hybrid and traditional, on-campus criminal justice master’s programs.

In most cases, it takes two years of full-time study to complete a master’s in criminal justice; however, some programs offer accelerated, one-year degree options.

Master’s in Criminal Justice Admission Requirements

Admission requirements for criminal justice master’s programs vary considerably depending on the school and program. Below is a list of standard admission requirements for master’s programs in criminal justice.

Hold a bachelor’s in criminal justice or a closely related discipline like psychology, sociology, public administration, social work or political science.

Meet minimum GPA requirements.

Meet minimum required scores on the GRE or GMAT.

Write an admissions essay, a statement of purpose or a letter of intent outlining your motivations for applying to a criminal justice master’s program, including relevant research, practical experience and academic and professional goals

Submit letters of recommendation from individuals who can attest to your potential for graduate studies, such as former employers and teachers or professors.

Submit a resume or CV outlining your relevant professional work experience.

Submit official transcripts from all postsecondary education.

Some graduate programs require candidates to take undergraduate courses on criminology theory before they can take graduate-level courses on the subject. This same prerequisite may also apply to subjects like criminology research and statistics. These prerequisites are especially relevant to those with non-criminal justice degrees.

Make sure to research the admissions requirements of the specific school and program you’re interested in, as requirements vary by program.

Courses in a Master’s in Criminal Justice Program

Each criminal justice master’s program has a unique curriculum and coursework. Below is an overview of common courses for this degree.

Applied Data Analysis in Criminal Justice

Data plays an integral role in the criminal justice system and contributes to crime prevention, response planning, criminal identification and risk assessment. Courses on applied data analysis in criminal justice introduce students to foundational concepts, including approaches to quantitative data analysis from inferential and descriptive perspectives.

These courses examine tools used in criminal justice data analysis, such as geographic information systems mapping. Students learn to choose appropriate statistical methods and procedures, along with how to calculate and interpret statistics.

Analysis of Criminal Justice Systems

Courses on the analysis of criminal justice systems explore the evolution of criminal justice theory and the field’s responses to law violations. Students closely analyze the factors influencing how the criminal justice system responds to criminality. They learn to discern and explain how those responses vary among individuals and groups. Learners evaluate the effectiveness of established criminal justice practices, policies and procedures.

Criminology

In a criminology course, students examine foundational theories and frameworks used to explain criminal behavior and advise on responses to crime. Students learn how to differentiate among the major pillars of criminological theories and apply those theories in various contexts, including criminal policies, programs and ongoing issues in the field.

Law Enforcement

Courses on law enforcement examine and assess the history, theory and practice of law in criminal justice environments. Students evaluate laws at the local, state and federal levels and evaluate the role law enforcement plays in preventing and responding to crimes.

What Can You Do With a Master’s in Criminal Justice?

So what can you do with a criminal justice degree? This degree can open up avenues to various criminal justice careers. Below are just some of the career paths you can pursue with this degree. Job requirements may vary depending on the company, organization and location.

Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Professor

Median Annual Salary: $64,600

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +10% (much faster than average)

Job Description: Criminal justice and law enforcement professors prepare and deliver lectures to undergraduate and graduate students on topics related to criminal law, corrections and law enforcement administration. In addition to teaching, these professionals also engage in research.

Criminal Defense Lawyer

Median Annual Salary: $127,990

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +10% (faster than average)

Job Description: Criminal defense lawyers represent individuals accused of crimes. These lawyers advise their clients about their legal rights and options and defend them in a variety of criminal cases. These professionals are typically responsible for:

Conducting thorough research

Analyzing their clients’ cases

Building a defense

Presenting their evidence and findings in court to gain the defendant’s freedom or negotiate a plea bargain or settlement

Paralegal

Median Annual Salary: $56,230

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +14% (much faster than average)

Job Description: Paralegals provide clerical and research support, assisting lawyers in preparing and organizing legal documents, such as affidavits and legal correspondence, for upcoming cases and trials. These professionals are typically responsible for:

Meeting with clients and other attorneys and legal professionals to discuss case details, interview clients and witnesses

Researching as needed

Assisting with investigations

Fact-checking

Helping with trial preparation

Police Officer or Detective

Median Annual Salary: $66,020

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +3%

Job Description: Police officers and detectives patrol and monitor assigned areas, respond to emergency and non-emergency calls, observe the behavior and activity of suspected individuals or groups and arrest suspected criminals. These professionals are responsible for writing and maintaining detailed reports, filling out necessary legal forms and documents, assisting with case preparation for legal proceedings and testifying in court.

Private Detective

Median Annual Salary: $59,380

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +6%

Job Description: Private detectives offer various services to individuals, attorneys, businesses and organizations. Their services can include the following tasks:

Performing background checks

Investigating employees suspected of criminal behavior

Helping to locate a missing person

These professionals use tactical interviewing methods, surveillance, research and related processes to do their jobs.

Continuing Education

Earning a doctorate in criminal justice or criminology is a popular pathway for many graduates of criminal justice master’s programs. Professionals who obtain doctoral degrees can seek jobs in a variety of fields, including the following:

Academia

Law enforcement

Consulting

Private security

Federal and state agencies

Government

With this credential, professionals can pursue job titles and careers such as:

Professor

Researcher

FBI agent

IRS agent

NSA agent

Cybersecurity analyst

Forensics investigator

Detective

Policy analyst

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Master’s in Criminal Justice Degrees

Is a master’s in criminal justice useful?

A master’s in criminal justice can be useful depending on your professional goals. This degree can help you gain specialized knowledge and experience in a particular area of criminal justice. Earning a master’s in criminal justice can expand your career opportunities and increase your earning potential.

What is the best degree for criminal justice?

A criminal justice or criminology degree offers a solid foundation for a career in this field. You can increase your eligibility for leadership, management and upper-level positions with more advanced degrees.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.