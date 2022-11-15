Earning A Business Administration Bachelor’s Degree: Admission Requirements, Courses And Careers

The business world is an increasingly competitive environment, and it’s important to stand out against the crowd. A bachelor of business administration (BBA) can be a great starting point for anyone looking to enter and succeed in today’s fast-paced business environment.

This article explores a business administration bachelor’s degree, including degree requirements and how this credential differs from a bachelor of science in business.

What Is a Business Administration Bachelor’s Degree?

This business administration degree is typically offered as a four-year program that gives students a broad overview of the world of business. BBA program requirements vary by school. In most cases, you’ll need to complete 120 credits to earn your degree. Roughly half of these credits come from general education courses like a foreign language, history, English and science.

As a BBA student, you can expect to learn about managerial concepts, marketing, finance and human resources. You may also need to choose a concentration. Common offerings include finance, human resources and marketing.

Many students seeking BBA degrees plan to attend business school at the graduate level and pursue their master of business administration (MBA). Others might use this degree to enhance their general business skills, which can be useful in just about any career.

How Does a BBA Degree Differ from a BS Degree?

Whether you obtain a BBA or a BS in business depends on which program your school of choice offers. While these degrees are similar, there are slight differences between them.

A BBA gives students a broad, general understanding of business concepts. Students take courses in marketing, human resources, business skills, accounting and business law.

A BS in business, on the other hand, comprises roughly half general education requirements and half business courses. BS in business programs tend to be more STEM- and/or math-focused. They often require more math courses than BBA programs, and students may have to take courses in statistics, economics and advanced math to earn the degree.

Business Administration Bachelor’s Admission Requirements

In most cases, a bachelor of business administration comes with the same admission requirements as other bachelor’s degree programs. Standard admission requirements for most bachelor’s programs are as follows.

Completion of high school or a GED program

Proof of successful completion of courses like English, foreign language and math

A satisfactory score on the SAT or ACT exam

A completed application form

Letters of recommendation

Make sure to check with your school of choice for its exact admission requirements.

Common Courses for a Bachelor of Business Administration

Every BBA program sets its own curriculum, but some courses are typical among most BBA degrees. Below we provide a sample of common BBA courses.

Driving Business Opportunities

Courses like this challenge students to think critically about business decisions: how they’re made, whether they’re effective and how they can impact organizations. Students learn to make plans that maximize business potential. They also learn to analyze risk in business decisions.

Managerial Economics and Business Strategy

Microeconomics and macroeconomics are part of just about any business curriculum. Managerial economics builds on those concepts while examining how business decisions can affect different markets and how businesses interact with the larger economy as a whole.

Social Entrepreneurship

Through social entrepreneurship, business owners create and finance solutions that meet a society’s needs. This course examines how to make business decisions that work for the greater good.

Careers for Business Administration Bachelor’s Graduates

Accountant or Auditor

Median Annual Salary: $77,250

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +6%

Job Description: Auditors closely examine a company’s financial records to look for inconsistencies and discrepancies. They often conclude their examinations with written reports.

Human Resources Specialist

Median Annual Salary: $62,290

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +8%

Job Description: Human resources specialists handle the people-related aspects of a company. These professionals recruit, screen and interview potential employees, hiring them into suitable roles. HR professionals also handle matters related to compensation, training, benefits and conflicts or issues among employees.

Market Research Analyst

Median Annual Salary: $63,920

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +19%

Job Description: Market research analysts are tasked with examining particular markets to determine whether a product or service is likely to succeed in said markets. Individuals in this role should have strong math and analytical skills.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Business Administration Bachelor’s Degrees

Is a bachelor’s in business administration worth it?

For students interested in pursuing business careers, a business administration bachelor’s degree is a worthy investment. Students learn a variety of skills in this degree, which can also serve as preparation for an MBA degree.

Is a BBA better than a BS?

Not necessarily. These programs are often similar. It’s just a matter of which program your school of choice offers.

How long does it take to get a bachelor’s degree in business administration?

While some students may be able to complete a bachelor’s degree in less than four years, most learners need four years to complete their bachelor’s. A BBA is no exception.

