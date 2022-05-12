Earning a bachelor’s degree is an important step if you’re interested in pursuing a career in social work. Enrolling in an accredited program lays the foundation for a master’s degree in social work and professional advancement within the field.

A bachelor’s degree in social work (BSW) often qualifies you for entry-level social work roles. This article provides an overview of admission requirements, a general timeline for earning a bachelor’s in social work, and possible career options.

Admission Requirements

Admission requirements for bachelor’s programs in social work vary depending on the university. Typically, a high school diploma or GED equivalent is required. Many schools need potential students to complete an online application form, submit high school transcripts, meet a minimum grade point average requirement, write a personal statement, and include letters of recommendation. Some schools may also require you to submit SAT or ACT scores. It’s important to research the admissions requirements of your prospective schools and programs to ensure you have everything you need to submit a complete application.

Essential Skills for Social Work

Social work can be a highly rewarding job, below are just a few of the key skills to consider when pursuing a career in social work:

Verbal and nonverbal communication

Emotional intelligence

Active listening

Critical thinking

Organization

Advocacy

Bachelor’s in Social Work Timeline

Earning a bachelor’s in social work typically takes four years of full-time study. During the program students will also likely complete an internship over the course of a semester or during the summer.

Complete Coursework and Exams

To obtain a BSW, you must complete and pass the required courses and exams. Most programs in social work typically include an introduction course overviewing the field’s theories and practices and incorporate courses covering a range of social welfare policy, research methods, case management, communications, human behavior and cultural diversity.

Consider an Internship

Completing an internship allows you to develop your skillset, advance your knowledge in the field, and apply what you’ve learned in a professional environment. While some degree programs offer internships as a part of their curriculum, you can also apply for an internship at a company or organization. An internship can result in a part-time or full-time job offer in some instances.

Apply for Certification

The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) is the most widely recognized social work organization in the United States that grants social work credentials. Certification indicates a professional commitment to the social work profession. A certification demonstrates in-depth knowledge, proven work experience, competence, and dedication. While most certifications require a master’s degree in social work at a minimum, earning a bachelor’s degree is an essential prerequisite.

Career Options for a Bachelor’s in Social Work

A bachelor’s in social work offers opportunities to pursue numerous career options related to public welfare, child welfare, mental health, criminal justice, policy and planning, substance abuse, advocacy and research. Below are just a few examples of the type of career options when you obtain a BSW.

Community Outreach Coordinator

A community outreach coordinator oversees and implements outreach strategies and programs to connect individuals with the surrounding community. Coordinators are responsible for cultivating partnerships with relevant individuals, organizations and businesses to establish connections within the community. Maintaining a calendar of outreach activities, preparing and overseeing an annual budget and assisting with the organization of events are just a few of the duties that fall under the responsibilities of a community outreach coordinator.

Human Services Specialist

Human services specialists provide a range of services that aim to improve the quality of life of the people and communities they serve. Their responsibilities encompass a range of tasks, including counseling, conducting interviews to determine their clients’ eligibility for various social programs and aid, helping clients apply for assistance programs and assisting clients with day-to-day tasks. Specialists are also responsible for maintaining contact with their clients to ensure services are provided.

Substance Abuse Counselor

Substance abuse counselors specialize in helping individuals overcome behavioral addictions and alcohol, drug, and other types of substance abuse. They often collaborate with mental health specialists and are responsible for evaluating their patients to develop the appropriate treatment plan. Counselors can help identify behaviors during the treatment plans that may hinder rehabilitation. Substance abuse counselors conduct individual and group therapy sessions.

School Counselor

School counselors provide guidance and support to students to help them navigate various personal, parental, behavioral or academic challenges. They implement and oversee counseling programs that support their students’ academic and social development. They often work closely with teachers, administrative staff and parents to address their students’ specific areas of concern. School counselors also assist with career planning and equip their students with the necessary tools and skills to succeed upon graduating.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the highest paying job in social work?

Several factors can impact earning potential, including the level of education, specialization, licensure, work experience, and location. Director-level positions are often the highest paying jobs in social work.

What are the benefits of a bachelor’s degree in social work?

A bachelor’s degree in social work provides an essential foundation for the knowledge and skills needed to pursue one of the many career pathways within the field. A bachelor’s in social work prepares you for entry-level positions upon graduation and can also serve as a step toward licensure.

What can you do with a social work degree besides social work?

The field of social work encompasses several areas and specializations. Aside from social work, there’s a variety of jobs you qualify for with a social work degree, such as a counselor, therapist, community outreach worker, human services specialist and probation officer.

