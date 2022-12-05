Earning A Bachelor’s In Criminal Justice: Admission, Courses And Careers

Students interested in pursuing criminal justice careers may consider earning a criminal justice bachelor’s degree. Two degree options are commonly offered for criminal justice at the undergraduate level: a bachelor of arts (BA) in criminal justice and a bachelor of science (BS) in criminal justice.

These degrees prepare students for various career pathways within the criminal justice system, including law, law enforcement and public safety. This article overviews key considerations for earning a bachelor’s in criminal justice, including the difference between a BA and a BS, common coursework, typical concentration offerings and potential criminal justice careers.

What is a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice?

A bachelor’s in criminal justice is an undergraduate degree that equips students with foundational theoretical and practical knowledge of the criminal justice system, criminal law, criminology and primary research methodology. At the undergraduate level, the curriculum comprises general education and major-specific courses. Course topics typically include:

Criminal behavior and motivation

Law enforcement

Corrections

The court system

Criminal investigation

Most bachelor’s programs require students to complete 120 credit hours. Generally, it takes four years of full-time study to earn a bachelor’s in criminal justice. Several factors can impact program length, including how many credits students take per semester and whether learners are enrolled part or full time.

BA vs. BS in Criminal Justice

Students interested in pursuing a bachelor’s in criminal justice can earn either a BA or a BS. Both criminal justice degrees provide students with a comprehensive and multidisciplinary foundation in the field.

A BA in criminal justice focuses on a liberal arts approach. In addition to general education courses, a BA’s major-specific courses may favor the liberal arts and social sciences. BA programs commonly require students to enroll in foreign language courses.

A BS in criminal justice typically focuses on science-based and research courses and the study of criminal justice as applied science. Students may take courses that cover qualitative methods of gathering and analyzing field data and how to use statistical methods for data analysis.

Concentrations for a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice

Each school and program offers a unique curriculum. Some feature concentrations or specializations, which allow learners to center their studies around a specific area within criminal justice and tailor their courses toward their career goals.

Below you’ll find a sample of potential concentration offerings in criminal justice bachelor’s programs. Not all programs offer these concentrations, and not all concentrations are represented here.

Corrections

Learners who undertake a corrections concentration examine practices and evidence-based programs to rehabilitate criminal offenders in correctional facilities and their communities. Students learn about the various social factors that influence and lead to incarceration and explore services provided in correctional institutions.

Cybercrime

A cybercrime concentration examines crimes in digital spaces, including how criminal organizations use technologies and the causes of cybercrime.

Students explore digital forensics, including cybercrime investigation techniques and prevention tactics. Learners study the technologies, laws and procedures related to gathering and synthesizing digital forensic evidence. They may also learn about protocols and procedures for protecting critical digital infrastructure.

Homeland Security and Emergency Management

A concentration in homeland security and emergency management equips students with the theoretical and practical knowledge needed to support communities dealing with crises. Learners examine how historical threats, disasters and acts of terrorism impact national security.

Probation and Parole

In a probation and parole concentration, students learn how to enforce court sanctions, develop plans for integrating current and former offenders into their communities and rehabilitate offenders. Courses introduce students to strategies and technologies to rehabilitate juvenile and adult offenders.

Courses in a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice Program

Specific course offerings and curricula vary among schools and programs. Below are a few potential course titles and topics that may be included in a typical criminal justice bachelor’s program.

Criminology

In a criminology course, students examine criminological theories and research methods and overview the various social factors affecting why and how crimes occur. Learners gain an understanding of criminal patterns and assess pathways in and out of crime. In this course, you may critically evaluate issues related to policy and practice, law and sentencing as it relates to criminal justice.

Introduction to Criminal Justice

Introductory courses in criminal justice explore the history, current practices and social and institutional context of the criminal justice system. Students learn about the system’s structure, function and main processes, including the roles of courts, correctional institutions and law enforcement agencies.

Introduction to Homeland Security and Counterterrorism

An introduction to homeland security and counterterrorism course outlines key distinctions between homeland security and counterterrorism efforts and organizations. Students explore counterterrorism organizations’ roles and responsibilities in maintaining the safety and security of the U.S. population.

Learners examine the role of terrorism in establishing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the DHS’s impact on U.S. society and how the department has evolved since its inception.

Juvenile Justice

Juvenile justice courses typically provide an overview of the history of the juvenile justice system, discuss social factors that lead to criminal behavior and touch on prevention, intervention, rehabilitation and treatment. Students examine trends, policies and programs in juvenile justice and evaluate legal issues, counseling and treatment options and the role of juvenile justice agencies.

Law Enforcement

Courses on law enforcement overview the development of the criminal justice system and critical law enforcement concepts and theories. Coursework comprehensively examines the criminal justice system’s many components, including policing, corrections, courts and juvenile justice.

What Can You Do With a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice?

Legal Assistant

Median Annual Salary: $56,230

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +14% (much faster than average)

Job Description: Legal assistants provide administrative support to lawyers by writing emails, drafting documents, conducting research and collecting signatures. These professionals often handle communication with clients, witnesses and other individuals. Legal assistants also prepare case briefs, summarize dispositions, testimonies and interrogations and attend trials.

Probation Officer

Median Annual Salary: $60,250

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): 0% (little or no change)

Job Description: A probation officer works with offenders who have been given probation, as well as incarcerated individuals and individuals released from prison. Depending on an offender’s situation, a probation officer may provide resources to aid in rehabilitation and reintegration into the community, arrange treatment programs and closely monitor progress.

Security Manager

Median Annual Salary: $99,290

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +7% (as fast as average)

Job Description: Security managers play an integral role in the operational efficiency of an organization. These professionals are responsible for protecting an organization’s assets, including people and staff. Security managers develop and implement security standards and protocols and perform security process evaluations.

Continuing Education

Students interested in furthering their education after completing a bachelor’s in criminal justice can choose from various graduate degrees and programs. A master’s in criminal justice, for example, allows students to build on the education they received during their undergraduate program.

Earning a master’s in criminal justice can help students become eligible for more advanced roles in the field, such as policy analyst, forensic psychologist and federal special agent.

A master’s in criminology is another popular option for students who have earned a bachelor’s in criminal justice. With this degree, students can pursue roles as victim’s rights advocates, homeland security officers, case managers, paralegals and forensic technicians.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice

Is a bachelor’s in criminal justice worth it?

It may be, depending on your professional goals. Earning a criminal justice bachelor’s degree can equip you with the foundational knowledge and skills needed to enter the field. Many jobs within the criminal justice sector require at least a bachelor’s degree.

What is the best degree for criminal justice?

The best degree for criminal justice depends on your professional goals. Earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice can provide the theoretical and practical knowledge needed for various entry-level jobs in the field. A bachelor’s in psychology, criminology, public administration or pre-law, on the other hand, may provide learners with education more specific to their interests and career goals.

What is the difference between a BS and a BA in criminal justice?

The difference between a BS and a BA in criminal justice is that a BS focuses more on research and technical and science-based coursework, whereas a BA focuses more on social sciences.

