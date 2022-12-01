Earning A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting: Everything You Need To Know Before You Enroll

The ideal accounting student enjoys numbers and puzzles, and they have a sharp eye for detail and a keen organizational sense. If this sounds like you, a bachelor’s degree in accounting could help develop your strengths into an accounting career.

With this practical degree, you can pursue a variety of accounting and finance jobs or advance to a master’s program. A bachelor’s in accounting is also the first step toward the Certified Public Accountant credential.

If you’re wondering how to become an accountant, read on to learn about undergraduate accounting programs and what they entail.

What is a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting?

A bachelor’s in accounting is a four-year degree that teaches the basic skills required for entry-level jobs in the field. This degree also builds a foundation for a master of accounting program or an MBA.

Accounting bachelor’s students develop practical accounting skills and knowledge within a broad business context. They learn how the accounting field intersects with other business disciplines like finance and management.

Curriculum

Bachelor’s in accounting curricula cover industry practices like financial accounting, cost accounting and managerial accounting. Students learn to navigate accounting information systems and use industry-standard software. They also explore potential areas of specialization through classes in subjects like auditing and taxation.

Coursework for a bachelor’s degree in accounting usually includes a healthy dose of business and math. Algebra, calculus and statistics coursework helps build solid mathematical skills to support a numbers-heavy accounting career. Accounting programs may offer business law and ethics as independent classes, or these topics may be integrated into other core courses.

Along with major courses and electives, accounting bachelor’s programs typically involve general education courses, which may include writing classes and coursework in the arts, humanities and sciences.

Format

Some schools offer accounting as a standalone major, while others include it as a concentration within a business administration bachelor’s degree. A school may offer its bachelor’s in accounting programs in person, online or in a hybrid format.

Bachelor’s programs typically consist of about 120 semester hours. Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensure in most U.S. states mandates 150 semester hours of education, so some institutions offer five-year, combined bachelor’s and master’s in accounting programs to fulfill these CPA requirements.

Bachelor’s in Accounting Admission Requirements

College admission requirements for most bachelor’s programs, including those for accounting, include a high school diploma or GED certificate and transcripts demonstrating a minimum GPA, typically between 2.5 and 3.0.

If you have a lower high school GPA, starting out at a community college can help you raise your grades to meet four-year university admission standards. Community college classes also allow you to complete general education and lower-level course requirements at a relatively low tuition rate.

Along with high school and/or previous college transcripts, application materials usually include a personal essay, recommendation letters, a list of extracurricular activities and an application fee.

Applicants may need to submit ACT or SAT scores as well, though many higher education institutions are turning to test-optional or test-blind admissions policies.

Common Courses for a Bachelor’s in Accounting

Bachelor’s in accounting curricula vary by school, but the following are some key courses that are common among most accounting programs.

Financial Accounting

A fundamental accounting subfield, financial accounting focuses on how accountants record, analyze and report business transactions. Students in this class examine the accounting cycle and learn how to prepare financial statements and disclosures in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Learners also explore how to communicate financial information to various stakeholders. This course may cover business ethics and professional accountability as well.

Auditing Principles

Auditing is an accounting discipline that deals with reviewing financial records for accuracy and compliance. This course covers the procedures, standards and frameworks involved in preparing for and performing an audit. Students learn how to plan an audit, assess risk, gather evidence and report results.

Most people in the accounting and finance field must deal with audits at some point in their careers, whether they are conducting an audit or being audited. For this reason, auditing is a key competency for prospective accounting professionals.

Taxation

Many accounting professionals prepare income tax returns for individuals and businesses. This course covers taxation laws, concepts, policies and strategies. The syllabus may focus on individual taxation, or it may also cover different types of tax entities like sole proprietorships, partnerships and corporations.

Students learn about tax reporting, tax planning and the potential tax consequences of financial decisions. They gain skills in researching complex tax issues and communicating with stakeholders. Some classes include hands-on preparation of tax returns.

Careers for Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting Graduates

So what can you do with an accounting degree? A bachelor’s degree in accounting can help you qualify for a variety of careers in finance and accounting. Let’s explore some popular options.

Accountant or Auditor

Median Annual Salary: $77,250

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +6%

Job Description: Accountants keep financial records, draft financial statements and prepare tax returns for businesses and individuals. They work for corporations, nonprofits, government entities and accountancy firms. An accountant may specialize in an accounting subfield, like managerial accounting, or in a particular sector, like government, healthcare or banking.

What does an auditor do? There are different types of auditors, including internal and external. Both focus on reviewing financial records and identifying discrepancies, risk, fraud and noncompliance. An internal auditor works for the organization they audit, and external auditors work for outside organizations. Auditors can specialize in areas like risk management and assurance.

Budget Analyst

Median Annual Salary: $79,940

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +3%

Job Description: Budget analysts can work for public or private entities. They collaborate with managers to analyze departmental budget plans and determine the costs and benefits of various programs and projects. Based on this information, budget analysts can help develop organizational budgets.

Budget analysts’ job duties include preparing budget reports, tracking spending and making budget recommendations. Analysts in government jobs may also give input on policy considerations and legislation.

Tax Examiner or Collector, or Revenue Agent

Median Annual Salary: $56,780

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): -7%

Job Description: These professionals work for federal, state and local governments ensuring that individuals and businesses pay the correct amount of taxes. Depending on which level of government they work in, these taxation experts may focus on income tax, sales tax or property tax.

Tax examiners evaluate personal and small business tax returns to make sure the returns are accurate and complete. Revenue agents pursue a similar goal but focus on complex tax issues involving large businesses and corporations. Finally, tax collectors investigate and settle overdue tax payments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Bachelor’s Degrees in Accounting

Which is better: BA or BS in accounting?

It depends on your goals. A BS program typically focuses more on math and science, which may benefit aspiring accountants. A BA includes more liberal arts courses and electives, making this a good choice for students who are considering a double major or planning to pursue a master’s degree in accounting.

Is a bachelor’s degree in accounting worth it?

Many graduates would say yes. If you’re seeking an accounting career, a bachelor’s degree in the subject can prepare you to land a junior position or apply to a master’s program. A bachelor’s in accounting can also help you qualify for a CPA license.

What degree is best for accounting?

To qualify for most accounting jobs, you need at least a bachelor’s degree in accounting—either a BS or BA in accounting or a bachelor’s in business with an accounting concentration. For higher-level roles, employers may prefer candidates with a master’s degree in accounting or an MBA.

