Earnest Vs. SoFi: Which Refinance Is Best For You?

Earnest and SoFi are two finance companies that offer competitive rates and flexible repayment terms with no origination fees or prepayment penalties.

Both companies allow you to prequalify online with no impact on your credit score. Check your rates with both lenders to see which one provides the best student loan refinancing offer.

Earnest Vs. SoFi: Refinancing Details

Earnest Student Loan Refinancing

Earnest lets you refinance in student loans with any repayment term that falls between five and 20 years. The lender also offers benefits that include a 0.25% autopay discount, flexible repayment options and more.

The lender also offers refinancing options for medical school students and recent graduates.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for an Earnest student loan refinance, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Be the age of majority in one of the states that Earnest operates in

Be the primary borrower on the student loans you wish to refinance

Have a minimum credit score of

Refinance at least $5,000 (in California and New Mexico, the minimum is $10,000)

Have bank accounts in good standing and no recent bankruptcy on your credit report

Possess enough savings to cover at least two months of expenses

Loan Terms and Repayment Options

Earnest offers five- to 20-year repayment terms. Most borrowers start with a standard repayment plan, which charges monthly principal and interest payments after your loan is disbursed.

A short-term, interest-only program is also available for borrowers looking to reduce their monthly payments by making interest-only payments in three-month increments for up to 24 months. This option will lower your long-term monthly payments by extending your loan terms by the same number of months you utilize the program.

Earnest also offers a “Precision Pricing” feature, which lets you customize your repayment schedule to fit your budget. You’ll need to submit a budget estimate for your monthly student loan payments. Earnest’s pricing tool then suggests an appropriate interest rate and payoff term.

Perks and Features

Earnest offers a unique set of features and perks to refinance borrowers, including:

The option to skip a monthly payment. You can forgo one payment annually after at least six consecutive, on-time monthly payments. Earnest moves the skipped payment to the end of your loan term. The interest accrued during your skipped month is distributed amongst your remaining monthly payments.

You can forgo one payment annually after at least six consecutive, on-time monthly payments. Earnest moves the skipped payment to the end of your loan term. The interest accrued during your skipped month is distributed amongst your remaining monthly payments. Forbearance. Earnest may agree to postpone your student loan payments if you run into financial hardship. You can receive up to 12 months of forbearance after making at least three months of on-time, monthly payments. It also offers deferment options for borrowers who return to school or join the military.

Earnest may agree to postpone your student loan payments if you run into financial hardship. You can receive up to 12 months of forbearance after making at least three months of on-time, monthly payments. It also offers deferment options for borrowers who return to school or join the military. Autopay discount. If you set up automatic payments on your refinanced student loans, you’ll score a 0.25% discount on your interest rate. You can change your autopay due date if you select a date between the third and 22nd of the month.

Pros and Cons

Before you apply for an Earnest student loan refinance, consider some of the key advantages and disadvantages.

Pros

Customized repayment terms. Earnest suggests a repayment term between five and 20 years that works with your budget. You can also skip one payment per year and change your payment due date.

Earnest suggests a repayment term between five and 20 years that works with your budget. You can also skip one payment per year and change your payment due date. Competitive interest rates. Earnest offers fixed and variable rates starting at and , respectively.

Earnest offers fixed and variable rates starting at and , respectively. Degree not required. Earnest accepts applicants who left school before graduating, as long as their loans are in active repayment. Current students who are in their final semester are also eligible.

Cons

Co-signer not accepted. Earnest doesn’t accept co-signers on student loan refinancing applications, so you’ll need to meet the underwriting requirements alone.

Earnest doesn’t accept co-signers on student loan refinancing applications, so you’ll need to meet the underwriting requirements alone. Not available in every state. Earnest doesn’t lend in Kentucky or Nevada, so it’s not an option if you live in either of those states.

Earnest doesn’t lend in Kentucky or Nevada, so it’s not an option if you live in either of those states. Variable rates are not available everywhere. Earnest doesn’t offer variable rates in Alaska, Illinois, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas.

Is Earnest Right for You?

Earnest may be the better choice if you didn’t graduate school or are in your last semester. It also has some more flexible repayment options than SoFi, with its skip-a-payment program and Precision Pricing feature.

SoFi Student Loan Refinancing

SoFi provides student loan refinancing in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. You can refinance anywhere from . SoFi also offers flexible repayment terms and competitive interest rates for borrowers.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for a SoFi student loan refinance, there are a few basic requirements you must meet:

Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or nonpermanent resident alien with an acceptable ID

Must have sufficient outside income, be employed or have a job offer that will start within 90 days of your application

Most have been enrolled in or graduated from an eligible institution

Minimum credit score of

Refinance at least $5,000 in student loans (some states have higher minimums)

Meet SoFi’s underwriting requirements for income, credit and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio

Loan Terms and Repayment Options

SoFi offers five-, seven-, 10-, 15- or 20-year repayment terms for student loan refinancing. Three days after you sign your loan agreement, SoFi will distribute your funds to your previous loan servicer.

SoFi offers:

Immediate repayment. You will be responsible for your first monthly payment 30 days after your funds are disbursed to your previous loan servicer.

You will be responsible for your first monthly payment 30 days after your funds are disbursed to your previous loan servicer. Interest-only repayment. This option requires you to pay your new loan’s interest for a set timeframe before you make principal payments.

Perks and Features

SoFi offers several perks and features, including:

Access to member benefits. These benefits include expedited entry to SoFi stadium, complimentary career coaching, personalized financial planning, discounted estate planning, exclusive member experiences and a referral program.

These benefits include expedited entry to SoFi stadium, complimentary career coaching, personalized financial planning, discounted estate planning, exclusive member experiences and a referral program. Low monthly payments for medical residents. You can reduce your payment to $100 per month for up to seven years if you refinance your student loans with SoFi as a medical resident.

You can reduce your payment to $100 per month for up to seven years if you refinance your student loans with SoFi as a medical resident. Forbearance and deferment options. SoFi may let you postpone payments if you lose your job, go back to school or have another qualifying reason.

Pros and Cons

Before you apply, consider some of the advantages and disadvantages of SoFi student loan refinancing.

Pros

Competitive interest rates. SoFi offers fixed rates starting at and variable rates starting at .

SoFi offers fixed rates starting at and variable rates starting at . High loan amounts. You can refinance a minimum of $5,000 up to the total cost of attendance for your school.

You can refinance a minimum of $5,000 up to the total cost of attendance for your school. Customized refinancing offers. SoFi offers specific refinance options for medical professionals, medical residents, law and MBA loan holders, or parent borrowers.

Cons

Requires a degree. You must have graduated with your associate’s degree or higher, so it wouldn’t be a fit for borrowers who left school or are still enrolled.

You must have graduated with your associate’s degree or higher, so it wouldn’t be a fit for borrowers who left school or are still enrolled. Has fewer repayment term options. SoFi only offers five-, seven-, 10-, 15- or 20-year terms.

Is SoFi Right for You?

SoFi has a lower credit score requirement and will let you refinance the full balance of your student loans, making it the better option if you owe more than $500,000. Its specialized refinance offers may also be a good fit if you’re a medical professional, parent borrower or owe law or MBA loans.

SoFi’s various member benefits could be valuable if you use them, especially its career coaching and financial advising services.

