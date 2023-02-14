Earnest Partners Now Owns 7.50% of Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

Fintel reports that Earnest Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.05MM shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.98MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.51% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Horace Mann Educators is $41.31. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from its latest reported closing price of $36.45.

The projected annual revenue for Horace Mann Educators is $1,477MM, an increase of 6.80%. The projected annual EPS is $3.30, an increase of 144.63%.

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horace Mann Educators. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMN is 0.17%, an increase of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 52,845K shares. The put/call ratio of HMN is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,732K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,657K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,662K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 77.73% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,842K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,571K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 1,558K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill.

