Earnest Partners Now Owns 7.40% of AAR (AIR)

Fintel reports that Earnest Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.54MM shares of AAR Corp. (AIR). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 2.51MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.31% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for AAR is $57.12. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 9.40% from its latest reported closing price of $52.21.

The projected annual revenue for AAR is $1,916MM, an increase of 3.88%. The projected annual EPS is $2.99, an increase of 17.00%.

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAR. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 0.14%, a decrease of 10.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.54% to 40,759K shares. The put/call ratio of AIR is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,452K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,465K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 10.76% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,133K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 24.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 998K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 914K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 73.68% over the last quarter.

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR's Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations.

