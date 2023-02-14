Earnest Partners Now Owns 7.30% of Dynamic Materials (BOOM)

Fintel reports that Earnest Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.43MM shares of Dynamic Materials Corp. (BOOM). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.57MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.23% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynamic Materials is $36.04. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.23% from its latest reported closing price of $25.70.

The projected annual revenue for Dynamic Materials is $704MM, an increase of 27.88%. The projected annual EPS is $2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynamic Materials. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOOM is 0.09%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 20,779K shares. The put/call ratio of BOOM is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,916K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares, representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOM by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,668K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,364K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOM by 9.77% over the last quarter.

WAAEX - Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 827K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 743K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing an increase of 35.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOM by 45.08% over the last quarter.

DMC Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DMC Global is a diversified holding company. Our innovative businesses provide differentiated products and services to niche industrial and commercial markets around the world. DMC's objective is to identify well-run businesses and strong management teams and support them with long-term capital and strategic, legal, technology and operating resources. Our approach helps our portfolio companies grow core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term strategy, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. DMC's culture is to foster local innovation versus centralized control, and stand behind our businesses in ways that truly add value. Today, DMC's portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol 'BOOM.'

