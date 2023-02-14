Earnest Partners Now Owns 6.60% of United Fire Group (UFCS)

Fintel reports that Earnest Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.79MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.66% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Fire Group is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.66% from its latest reported closing price of $28.16.

The projected annual revenue for United Fire Group is $1,041MM, an increase of 7.03%. The projected annual EPS is $2.07, an increase of 0.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Fire Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFCS is 0.06%, a decrease of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 18,458K shares. The put/call ratio of UFCS is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,604K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 9.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 715K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 12.48% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 609K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 471K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 464K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 11.70% over the last quarter.

United Fire Group Declares $0.16 Dividend

On November 18, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $28.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.89%, the lowest has been 1.71%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.11 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.52%.

United Fire Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc., through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, and it's represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of 'A' (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

