Earnest Partners Now Owns 6.10% of Trustmark (TRMK)

Fintel reports that Earnest Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.69MM shares of Trustmark Corp (TRMK). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 11, 2013 they reported 3.11MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.57% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.57% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trustmark is $32.64. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.57% from its latest reported closing price of $29.79.

The projected annual revenue for Trustmark is $810MM, an increase of 17.44%. The projected annual EPS is $3.16, an increase of 169.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trustmark. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMK is 0.10%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 46,651K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMK is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,869K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,769K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 9.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,668K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 11.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,399K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 10.44% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,342K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,160K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Trustmark Declares $0.23 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $29.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.01%, the lowest has been 2.47%, and the highest has been 4.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Trustmark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 187 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

