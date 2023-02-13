Earnest Partners Increases Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

Fintel reports that Earnest Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.91MM shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.34% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.91% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is $102.89. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.91% from its latest reported closing price of $108.20.

The projected annual revenue for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is $3,557MM, an increase of 7.06%. The projected annual EPS is $5.97, an increase of 17.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRL is 0.24%, an increase of 17.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.45% to 22,525K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRL is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Biglari Capital holds 2,000K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 702K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares, representing a decrease of 13.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 77.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 673K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 14.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 664K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 10.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 579K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Declares $1.30 Dividend

On December 2, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

At the current share price of $108.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.11%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 10.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.37 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.37%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests high-quality homestyle food and unique shopping - all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company.

