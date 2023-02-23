Earned Income Tax Credit [2022]: How Much, Eligibility + More

The earned income tax credit (EITC) is a powerful tool for getting money in the hands of low- to moderate-income workers. Depending on your filing status and number of qualifying children, you might be eligible for the credit on your 2022 federal tax return (the tax return you file in 2023) if your income is under $59,187. The credit amount can be significant, too. For workers with qualifying children, the 2022 earned income credit can be worth up to $6,935. If you don't have children, the maximum credit amount drops to $560—but, hey, that's still way better than nothing. The credit is also fully refundable, so you won't lose any of it if the tax you otherwise owe is less than the amount of the credit. There are a lot of requirements and limitations, though. For example, in addition to income limits, there are age restrictions, investment income caps, residency requirements, and other hurdles to clear. As a result, many people don't realize they qualify for the earned income credit, and therefore don't claim it—about 20% of eligible taxpayers, by IRS estimates. That's crazy! If you work and have a modest income, you can't afford to miss the tax savings the earned income tax credit offers. Yes, the credit can be tricky, but we'll run you through the basics to help you understand what it's all about. Once you're more familiar with the details, there will be no excuse for failing to claim this valuable tax break if you qualify. Related: Do You Have to File Taxes This Year? Best Tax Software Options—Top Picks Who's Eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit There are a lot of eligibility requirements for the earned income tax credit, but most of them are fairly straightforward. In addition, some requirements apply to everyone, while others depend on whether or not you have children. While not discussed below, there are also special rules for military personnel and members of the clergy. Earned Income Requirement As you might guess from the credit's name, you must have "earned income" to claim the earned income tax credit. If you're married and file a joint return, just one spouse needs earned income to satisfy this requirement. For employees, earned income includes all the taxable income you get from your employer, such as wages, salary, and tips. Nontaxable employee pay—like certain childcare or adoption benefits—doesn't count (although there's an exception for nontaxable combat pay). If you're self-employed, net earnings from your business

