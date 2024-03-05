Earn Up to $6K a Month Doing This Side Gig — No Experience or Degree Required

Side gigs are increasingly popular for making some extra cash to cover rising costs, knock out debts or even get rich. While some gigs require experience or a degree, you don’t need either to help busy people with household tasks. One household helper job can be especially lucrative.

Kathy Kristof, Sidehustl.com founder and editor, told CNBC, “You can sign up with Poplin or hampr to provide laundry services for other people.”

Although several factors affect your pay, Poplin advertises that its top 10 laundry professionals average $5,800 monthly.

How These Laundry Services Work

You can use the hampr or Poplin app to take on laundry service assignments offered in your area. After accepting an assignment, you pick the laundry up from the customer’s location and then clean and dry it at your home according to the instructions. You’re not responsible for prep tasks such as treating stains.

After folding, bagging and possibly weighing the laundry, you return it to the customer by the agreed drop-off time, usually on the same or next day. The service will credit your account for each completed order.

How To Become a Laundry Professional

First, check the laundry service’s requirements since availability depends on the city and each company has different rules for its laundry professionals. You’ll need to have a reliable vehicle and a compatible washing machine. These companies also require basic supplies, including laundry detergent, labels, bags and possibly a bathroom scale.

If you meet the requirements, you can sign up through the service’s app, which usually includes uploading your photo ID and completing a background check. You might also need to show proof that you have a work area and washing machine meeting the standards.

If it approves you, the service will provide training videos and other materials to view before you start claiming laundry orders.

How Much You Could Make

Poplin mentions that its laundry professionals average around $40 per order, and there’s a $15 minimum. Its weight-based pay system gives you $0.75 per pound for next-day orders and $1.50 per pound for same-day orders. This is in addition to any tips you receive.

The pay system for hamper is based on the standard market rate for each load, and the company’s website says its professionals receive 70% of that amount plus tips. The laundry service offers more money for orders that are small or require an upgraded detergent.

Keep in mind that the number of laundry orders you’re offered and able to complete — plus customer tips — will determine how much you make. Like when using other gig apps, you should prepare for fluctuations in work and know there are no guarantees. Since this is considered freelance work, don’t forget to account for your expenses, such as gas, detergent and other supplies. You should also plan for your taxes.

