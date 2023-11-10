Earn Up to $1,170 With United Credit Cards Bonus Offer

If you’re partial to United Airlines and looking to maximize your travel rewards earning potential this holiday travel season, you’re in luck. Four United credit cards — United Club Infinite Card, United Explorer Card, United Gateway Card and United Quest Card — just got increased welcome offers, with no increased spending requirements.

United credit card bonuses

Each card’s welcome bonus now offers 10,000 additional United MileagePlus miles than before. United Airlines miles are worth approximately 1.3 cents per mile, according to LendingTree. This means you can earn anything from $390 to as much as $1,170, depending on which card you choose.

Here’s a closer look at each card’s new sign-up bonus, as well as a full overview of each card's key details.

United Club℠ Infinite Card : 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. United℠ Explorer Card : 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. United Gateway℠ Card : 30,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

miles after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. United Quest℠ Card: 70,000 bonus miles and 500 Premier qualifying points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

United credit cards overview

United Club℠ Infinite Card

Earn 90,000 bonus miles after qualifying purchases. Enjoy worldwide United Airlines and Star Alliance airport lounge access with complimentary United Club membership.

Interest rate: Ongoing purchase APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable; ongoing balance transfer APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable.

Ongoing purchase APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable; ongoing balance transfer APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable. Annual fee: $525

$525 Rewards: Earn 4 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases and 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining; earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases; earn up to 8,000 Premier qualifying points (500 PQP for every $12K you spend on purchases).

Earn 4 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases and 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining; earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases; earn up to 8,000 Premier qualifying points (500 PQP for every $12K you spend on purchases). Sign-up bonus: Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Additional benefits: Free first and second checked bags - a savings of up to $320 per roundtrip (terms apply) - and Premier Access® travel services; 10% United Economy Saver Award discount within the continental U.S. and Canada.

United℠ Explorer Card

Earn 60,000 bonus miles after qualifying purchases.

$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Interest rate: Ongoing purchase APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable; ongoing balance transfer APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable.

Ongoing purchase APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable; ongoing balance transfer APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable. Annual fee: $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.

$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95. Rewards: Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, hotel stays, and United® purchases, and 1 mile per dollar spent on all other purchases.

Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, hotel stays, and United® purchases, and 1 mile per dollar spent on all other purchases. Sign-up bonus: Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Additional benefits: Up to $100 Global Entry, TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS fee credit; 25% back as a statement credit on purchases of food, beverages and Wi-Fi on board United-operated flights and on Club premium drinks when you pay with your Explorer Card; free first checked bag - a savings of up to $140 per roundtrip (terms apply); enjoy priority boarding privileges and visit the United Club(SM) with 2 one-time passes each year.

United Gateway℠ Card

Earn 30,000 bonus miles after qualifying purchases. No annual fee, plus 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases.

Interest rate: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. Ongoing purchase APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable; ongoing balance transfer APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable.

0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. Ongoing purchase APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable; ongoing balance transfer APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable. Annual fee: No annual fee

No annual fee Rewards: Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, at gas stations and on local transit and commuting; earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases; earn 2 miles per $1 spent at gas stations, on local transit and commuting; earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, at gas stations and on local transit and commuting; earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases; earn 2 miles per $1 spent at gas stations, on local transit and commuting; earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases. Sign-up bonus: Earn 30,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 30,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Additional benefits: 25% back as a statement credit on purchases of food, beverages and Wi-Fi on board United-operated flights and on Club premium drinks when you pay with your Gateway Card.

United Quest℠ Card

Earn 70,000 bonus miles and 500 Premier qualifying points after qualifying purchases.

Free first and second checked bags and priority boarding.

Interest rate: Ongoing purchase APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable; ongoing balance transfer APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable.

Ongoing purchase APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable; ongoing balance transfer APR 21.99% - 28.99% variable. Annual fee: $250

$250 Rewards: Earn 3 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases; earn 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel, dining and select streaming services; earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases. Earn up to 6,000 Premier qualifying points (500 PQP for every $12K you spend on purchases).

Earn 3 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases; earn 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel, dining and select streaming services; earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases. Earn up to 6,000 Premier qualifying points (500 PQP for every $12K you spend on purchases). Sign-up bonus: Earn 70,000 bonus miles and 500 Premier qualifying points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 70,000 bonus miles and 500 Premier qualifying points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Additional benefits: Free first and second checked bags - a savings of up to $320 per roundtrip (terms apply) - and priority boarding; up to a $125 United® purchase credit and up to 10,000 miles in award flight credits each year (terms apply).

