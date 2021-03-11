Earn Too Much For A Third Stimulus Check? You May Have Options.

The third time’s the charm, as the saying goes. President Joe Biden made good on his campaign promises and signed the third stimulus bill, styled the American Rescue Plan, into law today.

The new stimulus package comes with a few caveats. While it features the same income eligibility cutoffs for full stimulus checks as the prior packages—$75,000 for single filers and $150,000 for joint filers—the income caps that disqualify people from receiving any checks at all are lower.

These caps are $80,000 for single filers and $160,000 for joint filers—down from $99,000 and $198,000, respectively, in the first stimulus bill.

If your income is above the caps, you won’t receive a cent. This decreases the number of Americans eligible for stimulus checks by an estimated 12 million adults and 4.6 million children. Policy wonks expect the reduction to save the country a comparatively paltry $12 billion.

If you believe the new caps put a new stimulus check out of reach, think again. You still might have options, depending on your adjusted gross income (AGI).

Adjusted Gross Income and Your $1,400 Stimulus Check

Adjusted gross income (AGI) is not a sexy term, but your accountant will thank you for staying on top of your tax jargon. What you need to know is that the stimulus check limits outlined above are denominated in adjusted gross income.

Here’s a refresher for those of you who don’t spend your free time reading the tax code: All of the money you earn, from your salary, to capital gains when you sell investments, to interest income from your savings account, is gross income. Gross income is the starting point for determining your adjusted gross income.

AGI is the income that’s left after you’ve subtracted all of the deductions you’re eligible for. This can be things like student loan interest payments and contributions to health savings accounts (HSAs) and retirement accounts, among other things.

Which Year’s AGI Determines If You Get a Stimulus Check?

You generally have until December 31 to utilize deductions available in your particular circumstances to lower your AGI, but a select few are available until April 15, or the federal tax deadline. This year, you may want to take advantage of some of those last-minute deductions and file your taxes now.

That’s because the IRS uses your most recent AGI when determining your eligibility for the third stimulus check. Once it starts sending out checks, you could miss out on the chance to use your 2020 AGI to determine your stimulus eligibility.

Why is this? The third stimulus check is technically an advance on a 2021 tax credit—similarly to how the first and second stimulus checks were advances on 2020 tax credits. Since you obviously have not earned all of your income for 2021, you couldn’t know your 2021 AGI, and that’s why the IRS uses your 2020 AGI (or possibly your 2019 AGI).

Luckily, if you qualify with your 2019 or 2020 AGI, the IRS won’t come back later and check in on your 2021 AGI to see if you made too much money this year to qualify for a stimulus check.

So if your 2020 AGI is close to the limits outlined above but just a bit too high, it’s in your best interest to see what you can do to knock it lower right now. No one knows what the future will bring—you could get a promotion or strike it rich on GameStop—and it’s better to take deductions while you can. Here’s how.

Contribute to a Traditional IRA

If your AGI is a bit too high, contributing to a traditional individual retirement account (IRA) might be the key to getting a third stimulus check—if you don’t have a retirement plan like a 401(k) through your job.

You can contribute up to $6,000, or $7,000 if you’re 50 or older, to a traditional IRA before April 15, 2020. If you don’t have a retirement plan through work, you can deduct the full amount of your contributions from your taxable income.

If you’re single and took home $81,000 in gross income in 2020, contributing $6,000 to a traditional IRA would lower your AGI to $75,000 and earn you a full stimulus check.

As an added bonus, if your spouse didn’t earn income in 2020, they can still contribute to a spousal IRA, which could allow you to deduct up to another $6,000 ($7,000 if 50+), depending on your income level.

Potential Income Reduction Amount: $6,000 to $14,000, depending on marital status, age, income level and access to workplace retirement plan.

$6,000 to $14,000, depending on marital status, age, income level and access to workplace retirement plan. If you’re self-employed, check out a SEP IRA, notes Julie Welch, managing partner and director of taxation at Meara Welch Browne, P.C. This could let you deduct up to $57,000 of your income in 2020 and allows you to contribute up until April 15, 2021, as well.

Max out Your HSA Contributions

If you have a high-deductible health plan (HDHP)—that means an annual deductible of at least $1,400 for an individual or $2,800 for a family—you’re generally eligible for a health savings account.

Like its tax-advantaged retirement brethren, the traditional IRA, an HSA can let you squirrel tax-deductible money for the previous year up until April 15th of the following year. Each dollar you contribute to an HSA reduces your AGI.

What’s nice about last-minute HSA contributions is that there are no income caps, meaning you can sneak in an eleventh-hour deduction no matter how much you earn. There are total contribution limits, however. For 2020, HSA contributions are limited to $3,550 for individuals and $7,100 for families. If you turned 55 or older in 2020, you can sock away another $1,000 on top of each of those limits.

There are a couple of caveats. First, if your employer made any contributions to your HSA, the total amount you can contribute is reduced by that amount.

Next, due to a weird quirk of HSA law, if you only got an HDHP in December 2020, you can still contribute as if you had a plan the whole year. But if for any reason (barring death or disability) you move out of an HDHP during the next calendar year, you’ll owe income taxes plus a 10% penalty on 11/12 of your contribution limit from 2020. Confusing? Yes, 12 times out of 12.

Long story short, if you came late to the HDHP party but might be bowing out early in 2021, you probably don’t want to stash away a ton of money this way.

Potential Income Reduction Amount: $3,550 to $8,100, depending on marital status and age.

Rely on Your 2019 or 2021 Tax Returns

Can’t deduct your way to a stimulus check? Stick to your 2019 tax return or the one you’ll be filing for tax year 2021, if either of those AGIs would qualify you.

If your 2019 AGI met the third stimulus bill’s criteria but your 2020 AGI doesn’t, hold off on filing your 2020 taxes until your stimulus check arrives. You can even file an extension with the IRS to put off filing until October 15.

Once you qualify for a stimulus check and get paid, experts do not expect the government to demand repayment if your AGI rises above the cutoffs in a later 2020 or 2021 tax filing.

And if neither your 2019 nor 2020 AGI will qualify you for the third stimulus payment, but you expect your AGI in 2021 to fall, then you’ll still get a payment. Remember: These payments are technically considered a credit for 2021. So once you’ve proved your AGI qualifies you for 2021, you’ll get this payment after you file your 2021 tax return. It just may be a year after everyone else.

Finally, if times are hard but none of these tactics help you qualify for a stimulus payment, you’ve still got options. Though it’s touted by much of the media as a “stimulus bill,” the American Rescue Plan Act includes additional unemployment benefits, tax credits and rental assistance designed to help those most impacted by Covid-19’s economic toll.

