Earn Smart, Not Hard: 7 Low-Stress Side Gigs To Boost Your Income Without Burning Out

According to a MarketWatch Guides survey, the typical worker in the gig economy earns $250 monthly from their side gig. The survey also found that the median time workers spend on their side gigs was 10 hours per week.

When you read about side gigs, you’ll often hear about options like a rideshare driver or food delivery. You may even hear about passive income options that require a significant amount of upfront investment in terms of time, effort and money. However, it’s important to stress that sometimes you could just be looking for a little bit of extra cash without the possibility of burnout.

This is why GOBankingRates looked up low-stress side gigs that require the least time and effort so that you can make some extra cash without feeling drained.

1. Freelance Consulting

Average hourly pay: $27.08

“If you possess specialist expertise in a specific area, providing consulting services can be a great side business that is rewarding and flexible,” said Andrew Witkin, a branding and e-commerce specialist and the owner of StickerYou. “You have the freedom to decide your schedule for work and opt for appealing projects.”

This side gig allows you to tap into your current skillset so that you can spend more time on projects that you’re passionate about.

2. Online Tutoring

Average hourly pay: $21.29

“Due to the advent of online learning, tutoring is also possible for sharing what you have learned,” noted Witkin. “You can tutor languages or math, and the best part about it is that it can be done from your own home.”

If you have expertise in a particular subject and enjoy teaching, you can tap into online tutoring platforms to boost your income in your spare time.

3. Virtual Assistant

Average hourly pay: $25.99

Local businesses, digital companies and entrepreneurs often hire virtual assistants to help out with administrative tasks. The tasks can range from handling emails to organizing events, which can often be done with a flexible timeline. The work can be done from your home, and you can accept gigs based on your availability.

4. Social Media Management

Average hourly pay: $23.61

If you enjoy using social media and understand how the various platforms work, this could be the right gig for you. Companies looking to build an online presence will hire someone to help them create a profile and maintain it.

If you like making content, engaging with customers and building something, you won’t have to worry about burnout with this gig. You can also try to find work with local brands and businesses that you’re already a fan of so that this won’t feel like a part-time job that you dread.

5. Sell Unused Stuff

Average hourly pay: $16.65

“One of the easiest ways you can earn extra cash is by selling things you no longer need,” remarked Shykeria Lifleur, an entrepreneur and founder of Simply Shykeria. “Whether it’s clothes, gadgets or old furniture, you can use platforms like Poshmark and Facebook Marketplace to list items, and it’s always a quick win.”

You could also take this side gig a step further by flipping items that you find at yard sales or at thrift shops. Since you could perform this side gig at your convenience, you won’t have to be concerned about getting burned out or stressed. If you have a particular niche that you’re passionate about, like trading cards or vintage clothing, you could immerse yourself in something that excites you.

6. Pet Sitting or Dog Walking

Average hourly pay: $21.29

Walking dogs or pet sitting is the perfect side hustle if you love animals and want to get more exercise. The amount that you earn will depend on how many hours you’re willing to devote to the gig, but you don’t have to worry about burnout because you can work around your schedule. You can also increase your earnings by having pets stay with you or doing house-sitting gigs.

7. Rent Out Your Space

Average pay: $14,000 per year

If you have a spare room, a parking spot or even space in your garage, you can rent it out through a platform like Airbnb or Neighbor. Airbnb reported that a typical host earned $14,000 in supplemental income in 2022.

The good news is that you don’t have to do much additional work once you’ve listed the space. For example, Neighbor reported that an average host makes $294 per hour for time worked. If you already have the space, then you could create an extra income stream for yourself without working endless hours.

The Bottom Line

All of these side gig options allow you to tap into your current abilities and passions so that you don’t end up with a job that feels exhausting. These are gigs that keep the pressure low so that you boost your income without committing to another job.

Unlike passive income ideas that often require significant upfront work and investment for future payoffs, these side jobs put your current skills to use. The key is to find a gig that provides you with flexibility so that you’re not stressed out about how to manage time with your full-time job.

