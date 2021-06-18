Earn Big Rewards for Donating to LGBTQIA Rights Organizations With Your United Credit Card

If you're looking for a great way to give back for Pride Month, United has a suggestion: Donate to an LGBTQ+ nonprofit.

To make it extra rewarding, use your United MileagePlus Visa credit card. When you do, the airline will offer you 5x United Miles per dollar on up to $1,000 in donations to several worthwhile causes through June 30, 2021.

United Airlines has a history of being very LGBTQ+ friendly. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation gives them an impressive employer score of 100 out of 100. So the airline's current Pride Month offer is just another way the company works to support inclusion in its ranks -- and in the world.

"United is committed to supporting inclusion year round, starting with our employees, and we strive to create a workplace where acceptance and appreciation of everyone is the norm," said Suzi Cabo, managing director of global community engagement at United Airlines. "We're proud to collaborate with organizations like Chase and Visa that share our values to help raise funds for three important LGBTQ non-profits."

Earn bonus rewards for donations to three LGBTQ+ organizations

While the Pride Month promotion doesn't apply to just any nonprofit, the three eligible organizations are all established, reputable groups recognized for their work with the LGBTQ+ community. They include:

The Trevor Project: An organization that specializes in suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ youth under 25. The Trevor Project was founded in 1998, and the organization handles more than 100,000 calls, chats, and texts each year.

The Human Rights Campaign: This organization is dedicated to ensuring all LGBTQ+ people are treated as full and equal citizens throughout the country and around the world. The HRC has been working towards this goal for more than 40 years, and today has more than 3 million members worldwide.

StartOut: A nonprofit championing LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, amplifying their stories, and researching the impact of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs on our community. The organization has more than 17,000 members across 52 countries.

You can give to one, two, or all three organizations. All of your donations to any or all of the eligible organizations will earn a total of 5x miles per dollar for the first $1,000 in combined donations per card.

Both consumer and business United Visa credit cards are eligible

United, Chase, and Visa have long worked together to offer a wide array of United Airlines credit cards. The United cards all earn United MileagePlus rewards, with Chase as the issuing bank, and Visa as the credit card network.

Don't have a United MileagePlus credit card yet? It's not too late! Even new cardholders can take advantage of this month's deal. Just be sure to make your donation before June 30, 2021.

Both the consumer and business credit cards are eligible for the current Pride Month promotion, including:

United cards tend to earn 1x mile per dollar on non-category purchases. This means the current promotion provides an additional 4x miles per dollar for qualifying donations, making for a total of 5x United MileagePlus miles for each dollar donated to the eligible organizations up to the $1,000 cap.

The cap applies to each card, so if you have multiple cards, you can max out the promotion on each eligible card. That's a total of 5,000 United MileagePlus miles for each card when you donate the full $1,000.

Donate with Pride

Any time is a good time to share the love with your favorite LGBTQ+ organization -- but it's also a great way to celebrate Pride Month. And while many of us already planned to donate this month, United's latest promotion makes it even more rewarding to give to a worthwhile cause.

