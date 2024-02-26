Earn an Extra $100 on Your Lunch Break: 6 Side Gigs That Only Take an Hour a Day

While there are numerous side hustle options if you’re looking to create a new income stream, the reality is that you may not have the spare time. With life getting busier, you can’t always fit in a side gig. This is why we researched the best ones that allow you to earn money by working just an hour or so per day.

What side gigs can help you earn an extra $100 on your lunch break? Let’s take a look.

Task-Based Jobs

“Check out TaskRabbit for quick gigs like errand running or cleaning services because it’s a great way to monetize your spare time,” shared Renee McBride, digital marketing manager at Net Pay Advance.

If you have any handy skills or can perform tasks around the house, you can pick up gigs on your lunch break to bring in some extra money. Here are some examples of tasks that pay well:

Furniture assembly

Mounting art or shelves

Electrical help

Heavy lifting

Home office setup

You’ll want to research which tasks are trending in your community and how to match your skill set with the demand. Once you build up your profile with positive reviews, you can raise your rates to ensure you make $100 per project during your lunch break.

Delivery Services

“Sign up as a driver for Uber Eats or DoorDash,” commented McBride. “You can squeeze in deliveries during your lunch hour and pocket some decent cash.”

Lunch hour is often one of the busiest times on food delivery apps, and you can capitalize on this by logging in during peak time. Depending on where you live, you could make some decent money from tips and surge rates during your lunch break. If you’re in a city, you can also get some exercise by doing deliveries on your bike.

Graphic Design

“Sign up on platforms like Upwork or Fiverr, or networks within Facebook groups, to find work using your skill set,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. “While you might not be able to charge $100 at the beginning, you can work up to it.”

If you have any graphic design skills, you can find work that brings in $100 during your lunch break. Here are a few common examples:

Sell digital product templates you designed on Canva

Offer to create logos on a platform like Fiverr or UpWork

Design websites

Create social media posts

Make YouTube cover art

The good news is that various ways to make money via graphic design work exist.

Flipping Items

Do you have a knack for finding vintage furniture you can fix up, or do you know how to land bargains? You can use your lunch break to flip items online since many people will be posting during this time. You could arrange for pick up during the day and use your lunch hour to handle the negotiations or marketing involved.

“Maybe you’re an amazing thrifter and find deals no one else can,” expressed Lieberman. “Flip items online on eBay, Facebook Marketplace or other Facebook groups, or offer your services to find rare or thrift items that people just can’t seem to locate. You can steadily increase your prices as you gain reviews from customers.”

Tutoring

If you have knowledge about a specific topic, you can offer tutoring during the day. You can opt for group tutoring for high school students, teach English online, or do online tutoring for those in a different time zone looking for help.

Multiple platforms like Tutors.com or SimplyHired will let you find clients for your tutoring. While you may not start at $100 per hour, you can build yourself up or try to land group deals to maximize your income.

Pet Care Services

“If you’re an animal lover, offer pet sitting or dog walking services,” shared McBride. “It’s a fun way to earn money and get some fresh air during your break.”

Dog walking is the ideal lunch-hour side hustle since that’s when most people will require a visit for their pet. You may not start at $100, but you can try to land a few clients to help you bring in more money while getting fresh air.

“When it comes to hustling up some extra cash during your lunch break, you need options that are not only lucrative but also efficient,” concluded McBride.

While setting up your side hustle could take more than an hour per day, the goal is to get a side hustle that pays you around $100 on your lunch break in the long run. The good news is that there are many options if you want to perform all the tasks related to your side hustle on your lunch hour.

It’s worth pointing out that your income will depend on your location, the services you offer, and the demand. The goal is to find the side gig that makes the most sense for your lifestyle. Good luck!

