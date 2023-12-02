Earn an Extra $100 Before Bed: 6 Quick Nightly Side Gigs

Saving money or having the extra cash to spend as you wish can seem like a pipe dream in an era of economic uncertainty. Necessities like housing and healthcare have been increasingly unaffordable for many in recent years, and it’s getting harder to make the math work amidst rising prices. However, side hustles can provide the extra income many people need to get ahead.

Over the past year, 40% of Americans took on a side gig, according to a recent GOBankingRates survey. Even more might take on a second job in 2024, considering the falling personal savings rate in the U.S.

Yet some side gigs require fairly long time commitments to make decent money. For example, the average Uber driver makes $19 an hour, according to Salary.com. While this can vary based on many factors, on average it means you’d need to drive more than five hours per night to make $100, and if you’re already working a full-time job, that may not be feasible.

There are some side hustles, though, that can enable you to earn a higher hourly rate — especially those that can be billed as a flat rate, thus earning a higher effective hourly rate as you become more efficient. Some can also earn you passive income, like starting a blog that generates income from affiliate marketing.

If you’re looking for a more direct way to earn an extra $100 before going to bed, consider the following side gigs. Some of these are more immediate ways to earn money, while others require a bit more upfront work but can still be reliable ways to earn extra income at night.

1) Write Freelance Articles

A talented writer can earn money almost immediately by finding gigs on sites like Upwork or by scouring social media posts for freelance work. As you build your skills and your portfolio, you can find writing positions that pay $100+ per article, many of which you can do at night in just a few hours. You can also find writing work in other areas, such as creating ebooks or website copy.

2) Edit Photos/Video

Utilizing photo and/or video editing skills is another way to generate income after a full workday. These gigs can be competitive in online marketplaces, but you can still find some with relatively high hourly rates, such as assisting photographers with retouches and organizing photos, or helping small business owners by editing video content. Form direct relationships with clients and differentiate your services with your creativity, and you can earn an easy $100 before bedtime.

3) Social Media Work

There are many businesses and influencers who need help managing their social media channels, and you could put a variety of skills to work in order to earn money on your own schedule as a social media manager. For example, you might be good at writing LinkedIn copy, creating Facebook ads or using analytics skills to identify ways to help a business grow on social media. With the right clients and skillset, you can easily earn $100 or more at night — or even in an hour. Entry-level freelance social media managers can charge $20-$50 per hour, while senior-level ones can bring in $100-$150 per hour.

4) Teach English Online

Even if you don’t speak a second language — though it can help — you can earn money by teaching English online. Since you may have clients from around the world, time zones can align so that you can set your schedule to work at night.

English language tutors can make good money, particularly those who speak more than one language and who find their own clients, rather than going through a marketplace: “I make anywhere from $144-$360 per 45-60 minute session,” noted Reddit user el_maestro12345. “What helped me was having a lot of experience overseas and building a strong network that translated into some good opportunities.”

It’s also possible to develop a passive income by creating language resources such as a video course that can be sold to multiple clients, though that can take additional time and skill.

5) Design Websites

If you’re skilled at coding and have a good eye for visual composition, you can easily make $100 or more at night designing websites, or similar work such as creating landing pages. Competing on marketplaces like Upwork can be tricky, but if you have experience, you can definitely find clients paying $100 or more per hour. You can also network on your own to find high-paying work, or via a marketing agency that needs freelancers to help their clients with website maintenance.

6) Computer Repair

Lastly, a good way to make money at night is computer repair work, wherein clients drop off a faulty device during the day and you perform the fixes overnight. Individuals and businesses often need computer services performed after hours, especially when damage occurs unexpectedly during a project and against a deadline. In such cases, you may be able to charge a premium for your emergency work.

Find the Right Side Gig for You

As these examples indicate, there are many ways to make extra money at night, some of which don’t require you to leave your house at all. But it’s important to keep in mind that just because a side gig works well for others doesn’t mean it will work well for you.

Some people excel with cleaning businesses while others lose money on upfront costs, for example. Some people quickly find photo and video editing gigs, while others can’t seem to find the right clients. There are many variables at play, and it’s important to remember that success is not guaranteed. However, if you lean into what you’re good at (and what you’re willing to work hard at improving), you can increase your chances of developing a successful side hustle and pull down an extra $100 before bed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Earn an Extra $100 Before Bed: 6 Quick Nightly Side Gigs

