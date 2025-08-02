Earn $1,000 a Month With E-Commerce Side Hustles and Work Toward Millionaire Status

In uncertain economic times, it’s hard to imagine anyone couldn’t use an extra $12,000 a year — and more than one in ten side hustlers who pursued a specific niche have made that dream a reality.

A new study from e-commerce marketing platform Omnisend found that 12% of e-commerce side hustlers are pulling in $1,000 per month from their gigs alone — and a substantial plurality did it with just three-figure startup investments and single-digit hourly commitments per week.

You Have To Put in the Hours — But Not Too Many

The study, which surveyed 1,000 Americans with side gigs, found that 46% of e-commerce solopreneurs who earn four figures monthly spend just five to ten hours making their efforts pay. Another 25% contribute 11 to 20 hours.

“The fact that almost half of side hustlers are only dedicating five to ten hours a week shows how much can be achieved with the right focus,” said Marty Bauer, e-commerce expert at Omnisend. “It’s proof of how streamlined solutions like dropshipping and print-on-demand have become. You can launch and grow a store without sacrificing your full-time job or family life, but that also means you need to prioritize and be strategic about what you focus on.”

Success Takes Time, But Just a Few Months, in Many Cases

One in three of the success stories has been at it for only between six months and a year. Another 21% have been plugging away for two to five years, and 29% have put in more than five years.

“The longevity of some of these stores is surprising,” said Bauer. “It really highlights how many people are finding success on their own terms, even if it doesn’t happen overnight. Consistency and a focus on organic growth channels seem to be key here. It’s not a get-rich-quick scheme, but rather a way for people to turn a hobby or side interest into something more sustainable.”

Profit Doesn’t Have To Be Cost-Prohibitive

One in three launched their business with an investment of just $500 to $1,000.

For 46% of e-commerce side hustlers, the most significant cost was transportation. Equipment and supplies consumed the lion’s share of expenditures for another 36%. At 29%, marketing finished third.

“Keeping expenses lean from the start lets side hustlers reinvest profit back into growth,” said Bauer. “They’re smart about what’s essential and what’s not, prioritizing what really matters to customers, like reliable shipping and quality materials. Success most often comes from consistency.”

Good Advertising Isn’t Always Expensive Advertising

It might be surprising that advertising wasn’t a top expense for fledgling operations trying to build name recognition — but not for Bauer.

“What they’re doing makes a lot of sense,” he said. “Building your own audience through channels you control is much more sustainable than relying on paid advertising. Retaining customers tends to be cheaper and more reliable than acquiring new ones, and when used well, tools like social media and email can make a significant difference.”

The study found that 57% rely on owned social media to drive traffic, and 25% use digital ads. The old-fashioned way worked for 43%, who landed sales through word-of-mouth advertising. Exactly half relied on online marketplaces like Amazon, and e-mail marketing did the heavy lifting for another 32%.

Dedicating Time is One Thing — Managing It Is Another

Their biggest challenge of all was time management, which 53% struggled with — and any entrepreneur can understand why.

“It’s not easy to juggle everything when you’re doing it all yourself,” said Bauer. “Prioritization becomes crucial. If you can focus on the channels and strategies that actually work, you can stretch your resources further.”

