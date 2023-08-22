Earn $1,000+ with IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card Bonus

This article only reviews the IHG One Rewards Premier card. We may get compensation if you visit partner links on our site. We may not cover every available offer. Our relationship with advertisers may impact how an offer is presented on our website. However, our selection of products is made independently of our relationship with advertisers.

The IHG One Rewards Premier credit card is offering a great sign-up bonus for new cardholders: earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account. That's worth about $980 when spent on travel. You can also earn up to $100 as an IHG statement credit for purchases you make at participating hotels.

You may never have heard of IHG, but chances are you have stayed in one of their 6,000 hotels if you travel frequently. Their brands include budget stays like Holiday Inn and luxury hotels like Klimpton, for example.

As bonuses for rewards credit cards go, this is one of the best Kiplinger editors have seen recently. Just be sure that you can spend at least $3,000 in three months and understand how travel rewards credit cards work. And be sure to compare this deal with other credit card offers. Still, with a value of about $980 plus up to a $100 credit, the welcome bonus more than offsets the $99 annual fee.

IHG One Rewards Premier overview

This is a solid personal credit card from Chase Bank and the IHG hotel chain with over 19 hotel brand partners. The current welcome offer is very generous and more than offsets the $99 annual fee. Earn 140,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in the first three months after opening the account. Redemption options are limited, however, so be certain you will be happy redeeming most or all of your points for hotel stays.

Best for : This card is best for frequent travelers with good to excellent credit. There is no foreign transaction fee, so the card is useful for international travel. There are hotel locations and amenities tailored to military servicemembers and contractors.

: Earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Sign-up cash bonus : For the first 12 months from account opening, statement credits up to $100 will automatically be applied to your card statement for purchases made at hotels participating in IHG One Rewards. The credit will match your purchases one-to-one, so if you make a qualifying purchase for $20 with your IHG One Premier Card, then you will receive a statement credit for that $20 purchase. You have 12 months to purchase up to the $100 amount in order to receive that full statement credit.

: For the first 12 months from account opening, statement credits up to $100 will automatically be applied to your card statement for purchases made at hotels participating in IHG One Rewards. The credit will match your purchases one-to-one, so if you make a qualifying purchase for $20 with your IHG One Premier Card, then you will receive a statement credit for that $20 purchase. You have 12 months to purchase up to the $100 amount in order to receive that full statement credit. Interest rate : 21.24% to 28.24% variable APR for purchases and balance transfers.

: 21.24% to 28.24% variable APR for purchases and balance transfers. Annual fee : $99

: $99 Rewards rate : Earn up to 26 points per $1 spent when you stay at IHG Hotels and Resorts. Earn five points per $1 spent on purchases on travel, at gas stations, select advertising and restaurants. Earn three points per $1 spent on all other purchases.

: Earn up to 26 points per $1 spent when you stay at IHG Hotels and Resorts. Earn five points per $1 spent on purchases on travel, at gas stations, select advertising and restaurants. Earn three points per $1 spent on all other purchases. Free hotel stays : Enjoy a Reward Night after each account anniversary year at eligible IHG hotels worldwide (except on hotel stays worth more than 40,000 redemption points). Plus, enjoy a reward night when you redeem points for a consecutive four-night IHG® hotel stay.

: Enjoy a Reward Night after each account anniversary year at eligible IHG hotels worldwide (except on hotel stays worth more than 40,000 redemption points). Plus, enjoy a reward night when you redeem points for a consecutive four-night IHG® hotel stay. Membership status perk : Get automatic Platinum Elite status if you remain a Premier card member.

: Get automatic Platinum Elite status if you remain a Premier card member. Travel benefits : Global Entry, TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS Statement Credit of up to $100 every 4 years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card.

: Global Entry, TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS Statement Credit of up to $100 every 4 years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card. Redemption : Points don't expire, and there are no blackout dates. Redeem IHG points for hotel rewards nights, merchandise and gift cards, airfare, digital rewards and charity. You can convert IHG hotel points to frequent flyer miles on 41 different partner airlines, including Delta and United Airlines. But the redemption rate is only 2,000 miles for every 10,000 IHG points for most airlines.

: Points don't expire, and there are no blackout dates. Redeem IHG points for hotel rewards nights, merchandise and gift cards, airfare, digital rewards and charity. You can convert IHG hotel points to frequent flyer miles on 41 different partner airlines, including Delta and United Airlines. But the redemption rate is only 2,000 miles for every 10,000 IHG points for most airlines. Limitations: There are two limitations on who can get the card. First, you are not eligible if you already have a personal IHG One Rewards credit card. Second, if you received a new cardmember bonus for any personal IHG One Rewards credit card in the last 24 months — even if you no longer are a cardmember — you’re also ineligible.

What is the value of IHG rewards points?

Valuing rewards program points or miles is rarely cut and dry, but it is useful to understand how much you can expect from points.

According to WalletHub , you'll need on average 37,500 points for a free night in an IHG hotel, and each point is worth about 0.7 cents. In this case, the bonus reward will get you on average four free nights at a hotel, or it is worth about $980. You can, of course, get more nights by staying at more affordable hotels.

Although points are worth less than a dollar, they are easy to earn if you are a frequent traveler. You can earn up to 26 points per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel. Earn five points per $1 spent on purchases on travel, gas stations, select advertising, and restaurants. And earn three points per $1 spent on all other purchases.

And the bonus qualifies new cardholders for Platinum Elite Status , which includes free room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out and free internet. And Platinum Elite members earn an extra 60% worth of bonus points on qualified hotel stays. Allow up to eight weeks for your Platinum Elite Status to go into effect.

Where can you stay with IHG points?

There are 19 IHG hotel brands, including budget hotels like Holiday Inn and Avid Hotels. IHG also includes luxury resorts like Intercontinental, Klimpton, and Six Senses and mid-tier properties like Even hotels.

IHG hotels have properties in over 6,000 locations worldwide. The card has no foreign transaction fee, so it is ideal for travel abroad.

(Image credit: IHG Hotels & Resorts, company website. Brand partners are as of June, 2023.)

Military travelers

Are you or someone in your immediate family an active duty servicemember? IHG Army Hotels provide hotel rooms for military and contractor personnel near or on Army bases. And as a Platinum Elite member, you'll earn an extra 4.8 points for each hotel stay.

Rewards cards dos and don'ts

As with any rewards credit card, be sure to weigh these benefits against fees — a $99 annual fee in this case — and make sure you understand how to use the card effectively. That said, $99 is a relatively small price to pay if you max the benefits.

In addition, while reward credit cards are great if you use them wisely, always pay them off in full each month to avoid interest, which can dwarf the gain. And don't spend any more than usual to hit any trigger; otherwise, rewards cards can be a false economy as you’d be overspending.

How to apply for the card

If you decide to apply for the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card and you are uncertain how it might affect your credit score, be sure to think through your strategy. Applying for a new credit card may temporarily lower your credit score, so if you plan to take out a mortgage or car loan in the next few months, you might want to skip this offer.

On the other hand, if you have a good credit score and are likely to book several hotel stays a year, then this may be the credit card for you. Read through the credit terms, compare the card to its competitors and follow the prompts on the card offer page.

Other cards to check out

If you are looking for a more flexible travel card, a few other offers are worth checking out. See our review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card, which provides a bonus worth $750 when redeemed for air, hotel and other travel. And the Capital One Venture Rewards credit card, which also offers a bonus worth $750 when redeemed for travel.

If you own a small business or travel frequently for work, the IHG One Rewards Premier Business Card also provides a 140,000 bonus point offer. Just keep in mind that cardholders are limited to only one bonus deal within a 24-month period.

Bottom line

If you travel frequently, this card might be a great fit for you, especially with the current bonus offer. Just make sure you can qualify for the bonus with adequate spending, and be sure to review how to get the most out of a travel rewards credit card .

