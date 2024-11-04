Earlyworks receives noncompliance notice from Nasdaq

Earlyworks (ELWS) announced that it received a notification from Nasdaq indicating that the company is not currently in compliance with the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities requirement as set forth in Nasdaq’s continued listing standards for the Nasdaq.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ELWS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.