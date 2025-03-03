Earlyworks Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results and Strategic Initiatives for Six Months Ended October 31, 2024

Earlyworks Co., Ltd. reported increased revenue and reduced net loss for the six months ending October 31, 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Earlyworks Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELWS), a provider of blockchain technology solutions based in Japan, reported significant financial improvements for the six months ending October 31, 2024, showing increased revenue, gross profit, and reduced net loss compared to the previous year. The company attributes its growth to the successful launch of its Grid Ledger System (GLS), recognized for its high processing speed, which allows the firm to offer a variety of services across multiple industries. With the aim of strengthening its position within the Web3 industry, Earlyworks is pursuing strategic alliances and enhancing its operational structure by appointing a Chief Operating Officer and a Chief Design Officer. This organizational focus, along with innovative solutions based on GLS, is expected to drive technological advancement and foster a sustainable society through better corporate partnerships. Despite the decrease in NFT sales, the overall business strategy targeting enhanced user experiences and value delivery remains central to their growth trajectory.

Potential Positives

Significant revenue increase of approximately JPY 170,039 thousand, indicating strong market demand for the Company's blockchain solutions.

Reduction in net loss by approximately JPY 74,789 thousand compared to the prior period, demonstrating improved financial performance.

Launch of the proprietary Grid Ledger System (GLS) recognized for high processing speed, positioning the company as a key player in diverse industries.

Appointment of key executive roles, including COO and CDO, to enhance operational efficiency and user experience, indicating a focus on growth and innovation.

Potential Negatives

Despite a decrease in net loss, the company still reported a significant net loss of approximately JPY 110,166 thousand, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Revenue from sales of NFTs decreased significantly, reflecting a lack of demand in the NFT market, which could indicate potential vulnerability in that segment of the business.

Total shareholder’s equity decreased from approximately JPY 330,725 thousand to approximately JPY 220,559 thousand, highlighting potential concerns about the company's financial health and ability to sustain operations.

FAQ

What are the recent financial results of Earlyworks Co., Ltd.?

For the six months ending October 31, 2024, Earlyworks reported a revenue increase of approximately JPY 170,039 thousand.

What is the Grid Ledger System (GLS)?

GLS is Earlyworks' proprietary blockchain platform known for its high processing speed, intended for various industry applications.

What new leadership roles were appointed at Earlyworks?

In November 2024, Earlyworks appointed a Chief Operating Officer (COO) and a Chief Design Officer (CDO) to enhance operations and design.

How has Earlyworks expanded its services?

Earlyworks now offers system planning, development, consultation, and maintenance services in various sectors such as telecommunications and entertainment.

What is Earlyworks' mission for the Web3 industry?

Earlyworks aims to advance the Web3 industry by providing innovative blockchain solutions and contributing to a sustainable society through corporate collaborations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ELWS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $ELWS stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RHUMBLINE ADVISERS removed 2,095 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,132

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TOKYO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlyworks Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELWS) (the “Company”), a Japanese provider of blockchain technology solutions, today announced its financial results for the six months ended October 31, 2024.





For the six months ended October 31, 2024, the Company’s revenue increased by approximately JPY 170,039 thousand, gross profit increased by approximately JPY 81,193 thousand and net loss decreased by approximately JPY 74,789 thousand, as compared to the same period in 2023.







Management Commentary







In July 2023, the Company was successfully listed on Nasdaq. After years of research and development aimed at improving the applicability for blockchain technology, we completed the development of our proprietary blockchain platform, the “Grid Ledger System (GLS),” in December 2023. The GLS has been acknowledged for its high processing speed by multiple corporate clients.





With our listing and the development of GLS as key milestones, we have gained the opportunity to provide services, including system planning, development, consultation, and maintenance, to clients in a variety of industries, such as telecommunications, transportation infrastructure, food and beverage, real estate, entertainment, and IT services. Centered on GLS, we believe our solutions have the potential to go beyond the traditional contract-based development models, and can serve as the foundation for a business model that closely supports corporate clients and their operations. Currently, we are preparing for a full-scale expansion in this area.





Additionally, to accelerate the growth of Web3-related businesses in Japan, we are actively promoting business alliances and collaborations in new ventures to expand the adoption of GLS. Through these initiatives, we aim to enhance GLS’s reliability and market competitiveness, and deliver greater value to a broader range of customers.





Following our listing, we have also focused on strengthening our organizational structure. In November 2024, we appointed a Chief Operating Officer (COO), responsible for driving our business operations. This appointment improves our ability in sales activities and the creation of new business opportunities leveraging GLS to further expand our business. Simultaneously, we established a Chief Design Officer (CDO) role to enhance our creative and design capabilities. The CDO oversees unified UX and UI design, aiming to elevate the user experience of GLS and other technologies.





Moving forward, we believe the collaboration between the COO and CDO will enable us to execute business strategies and deliver customer value in tandem. Our efforts will extend beyond conventional business models to develop innovative business frameworks powered by GLS. Our ultimate goal is not only to provide cutting-edge technology but also to contribute to the overall development of the Web3 industry and the realization of a sustainable society in collaboration with our corporate clients.





As we strive to drive technological innovation centered on GLS, we aim to strengthen our presence in the Web3 industry and advance as a trusted partner committed to enhancing the value of our corporate clients.







EARLYWORKS CO., LTD.









UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

















For the six months





ended





October 31,









2023

















For the six months





ended October 31,









2024

















For the six months





ended October 31,









2024

























JPY

















JPY

















USD





















OPERATING REVENUES











































Software and system development services





4,812,000













217,699,635













1,428,944













Consulting and solution services





1,267,620













7,284,000













47,811













Sale of NFTs





48,864,935













-













-















TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES







54,944,555













224,983,635













1,476,755















COST OF REVENUES







(3,336,792





)









(92,182,568





)









(605,071





)











GROSS PROFIT









51,607,763

























132,801,067

























871,684





















OPERATING EXPENSES:











































Selling and marketing expenses





(27,077,415





)









(37,830,288





)









(248,312





)









General and administrative expenses





(200,231,599





)









(176,938,483





)









(1,161,395





)









Share-based compensation expenses





(1,616,463





)









-













-













Research and development expenses





(44,821,606





)









(21,583,147





)









(141,668





)











TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES









(273,747,083









)

















(236,351,918









)

















(1,551,375









)













LOSS FROM OPERATIONS









(222,139,320









)

















(103,550,851









)

















(679,691









)











Gain (loss) on digital assets, net





(167,879





)









81,900













538













Interest expenses, net





(1,789,278





)









(1,184,561





)









(7,775





)









Foreign exchange gain (loss), net





38,823,264













(6,768,200





)









(44,425





)









Government grants





-













1,255,000













8,238













Other income, net





129,617













1,100













7















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES









(185,143,596









)

















(110,165,612









)

















(723,108









)











Provision for income taxes









































Current





-













-













-













Deferred





188,496













-













-













Total provision for income taxes





188,496













-













-















NET LOSS









(184,955,100









)

















(110,165,612









)

















(723,108









)





















































LOSS PER SHARE











































Basic





(12.77





)









(7.31





)









(0.05





)









Diluted





(12.77





)









(7.31





)









(0.05





)











WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING*











































Basic





14,478,530













15,076,900













15,076,900













Diluted





14,478,530













15,076,900













15,076,900





















































The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed financial statements.















EARLYWORKS CO., LTD.









UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

























As of









April 30,









2024

















As of









October 31,









2024

















As of









October 31,









2024

































JPY

















JPY

















USD







































(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)















ASSETS

















































CURRENT ASSETS:















































Cash









337,911,102













212,493,024













1,394,769













Time deposit









100,000,000













-













-













Digital assets









44,662













116,854













767













Accounts receivable, net









40,711,929













28,309,600













185,819













Contract assets









40,359,303













37,233,604













244,395













Prepayments









8,227,532













58,066,704













381,140













Short-term deposits









3,096,509













3,096,509













20,325













Income tax receivable









325













-













-













Other current assets, net









39,600













3













-















TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

















530,390,962

















339,316,298

















2,227,215



















Property and equipment, net









1,319,884













1,085,713













7,126













Operating lease right-of-use assets









11,711,000













7,607,963













49,937













Long-term deposits









657,740













657,740













4,317













Restricted cash









31,486,253













31,486,253













206,671















TOTAL ASSETS

















575,565,839

















380,153,967

















2,495,266

































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES:















































Bank loans – current portion, net









119,189,500













15,807,000













103,755













Other payables and accrued liabilities









65,573,842













73,011,094













479,230













Operating lease liabilities, current









8,239,009













6,911,713













45,367













Contract liabilities









-













2,404,025













15,780













Deferred income









-













20,000,000













131,277















TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

















193,002,351

















118,133,832

















775,409



















Bank loans – non-current, net









49,063,000













41,461,000













272,143













Operating lease liabilities, non-current









2,775,741













-













-















TOTAL LIABILITIES

















244,841,092

















159,594,832

















1,047,552

































































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:















































Ordinary shares, 55,300,000 shares authorized; 13,839,400 and 15,076,900 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and 2024









50,000,000













50,000,000













328,192













Additional paid-in capital









2,210,480,581













2,210,480,581













14,509,226













Accumulated deficit









(1,929,755,834





)









(2,039,921,446





)









(13,389,704





)











TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

















330,724,747

















220,559,135

















1,447,714





















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

















575,565,839

















380,153,967

















2,495,266































































The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed financial statements.





Total revenue for the six months ended on October 31, 2024, increased by approximately JPY 170,039 thousand from approximately JPY 54,945 thousand in the same period in 2023 to approximately JPY 224,984 thousand.





Revenue from software and system development services increased by approximately JPY 212,888 thousand mainly due to the launch of the System Development Kit package for GLS, and revenue from consulting and solution services also increased by approximately JPY 6,016 thousand mainly due to collaborations with large Japanese corporations and increase in the associated consulting and solution services. On the other hand, revenue from sales of NFTs decreased by approximately JPY 48,865 thousand as there was a decrease in demand in the NFT market in the six-months ended October 31, 2024.





Cost of revenue increased by approximately JPY 88,846 thousand from approximately JPY 3,337 thousand in the same period in 2023 to approximately JPY 92,183 thousand, primarily due to the significant increase in revenue of JPY 170,039 thousand as described above.





Total operating expenses decreased by approximately JPY 37,395 thousand from approximately JPY 273,747 thousand in the same period in 2023 to approximately 236,352 thousand. The main reasons contributing to the decrease were the decrease in general and administrative expenses of approximately JPY 23,293 thousand and in research and development expenses of approximately JPY 23,239 thousand, partially offset by the increase in selling and marketing expenses of approximately JPY 10,753 thousand. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to decreased recruiting and training expenses, outsourcing fees, and taxes and public dues (taxes and public charges). The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily because the Company was dedicated to the research and development of GLS in the six-months ended October 31, 2023, which was a strategic decision made by the Company’s management to contribute to its future business. On the other hand, the increase in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to increased advertising and promotion expenses.





As of October 31, 2024, the Company had approximately JPY 243,979 thousand in cash and restricted cash and the total shareholder’s equity decreased by approximately JPY 110,166 thousand due to net loss for the six months ended October, 31, 2024 from approximately JPY 330,725 thousand as of April 30, 2024 to approximately JPY 220,559 thousand as of October 31, 2024.







About Earlyworks Co., Ltd.







Company Overview: Earlyworks Co., Ltd.





Earlyworks Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company operating its proprietary private blockchain technology, GLS, to leverage blockchain technology in various applications in a wide range of industries. GLS is a hybrid blockchain that combines the technical advantages of blockchain and database technology. GLS features high-speed processing, which can reach 0.016 seconds per transaction, tamper-resistance, security, zero server downtime, and versatile applications. The applicability of GLS is verified in multiple domains, including real estate, advertisement, telecommunications, metaverse, and financial services. The Company’s mission is to keep updating GLS and make it an infrastructure in the coming Web3/metaverse-like data society.





Company Name: Earlyworks Co., Ltd.





Location: 3F MR Building, 5-7-11 Ueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo





Representative: Seiya Kobayashi, CEO





Business Description: Development and provision of next-generation blockchain systems, including the proprietary GLS (Grid Ledger System), and blockchain-based system solutions





Establishment: May 2018





Website:



https://e-arly.works/







For Media Inquiries:





Earlyworks Co., Ltd.





E-Mail: ew-ir@e-arly.works







Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.