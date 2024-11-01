EarlyPay Sees Increased Stake by Tiga Trading

News & Insights

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

Tiga Trading Pty Ltd has increased its stake in EarlyPay Limited, raising its voting power from 9.56% to 12.88% after acquiring an additional 6,663,995 shares. This move signifies a growing interest and confidence in EarlyPay’s potential, making it a point of interest for investors tracking substantial shareholder activities.

