EarlyPay Sees Increased Stake by Tiga Trading

Tiga Trading Pty Ltd has increased its stake in EarlyPay Limited, raising its voting power from 9.56% to 12.88% after acquiring an additional 6,663,995 shares. This move signifies a growing interest and confidence in EarlyPay’s potential, making it a point of interest for investors tracking substantial shareholder activities.

