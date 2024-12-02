News & Insights

Earlypay Limited Updates CEO Remuneration Package

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

Earlypay Limited has updated the remuneration package for its CEO, James Beeson, effective December 2, 2024. The package includes a fixed annual salary of $550,000, along with potential short-term and long-term incentives tied to performance metrics. This move reflects Earlypay’s commitment to aligning executive compensation with company performance, providing a potential boost to investor confidence.

