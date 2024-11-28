EarlyPay Limited Gains Shareholder Confidence at AGM

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

EarlyPay Limited has successfully carried its Annual General Meeting, securing shareholder support on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, and the approval of performance rights. The finance company, known for providing innovative solutions like invoice and equipment financing to SMEs, continues to strengthen its strategic initiatives. Investors may find the positive voting outcomes as a sign of confidence in EarlyPay’s leadership and future direction.

