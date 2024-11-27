News & Insights

EarlyPay Limited Eyes Growth with Invoice Finance Focus

November 27, 2024 — 07:50 pm EST

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

EarlyPay Limited is poised for growth after a transformative period, focusing on invoice finance as a mainstream solution for Australian SMEs. With strategic acquisitions, a streamlined financing structure, and share buybacks, the company aims to capitalize on increasing demand and achieve higher profits and dividends. EarlyPay’s diversified loan portfolio and innovative distribution channels position it well for future success.

