EarlyPay Limited Announces Virtual AGM 2024

October 29, 2024 — 12:28 am EDT

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

EarlyPay Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, which will be held virtually on 28 November. Shareholders are encouraged to register in advance and submit proxies early to participate in the meeting and vote on resolutions. The virtual format allows shareholders to engage actively by asking questions and casting votes online.

