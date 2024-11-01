News & Insights

EarlyPay Limited Announces Strategic Share Buy-Back

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

EarlyPay Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its fully paid ordinary shares, signaling confidence in its current valuation and financial position. This strategic move is likely to attract the attention of investors interested in stock repurchase plans, potentially impacting the company’s share price.

