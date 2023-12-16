Earlypay (EPY) Price Target Decreased by 32.10% to 0.28

The average one-year price target for Earlypay (EPY) has been revised to 0.28 / share. This is an decrease of 32.10% from the prior estimate of 0.41 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.27 to a high of 0.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.96% from the latest reported closing price of 0.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Earlypay. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPY is 0.00%, a decrease of 22.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 994K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 97K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 54K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

