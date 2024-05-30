EarlyPay Continues Share Buy-Back Momentum

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

EarlyPay Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of an additional 27,783 shares on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back to 16,232,952. The buy-back activity is part of the company’s strategy to reacquire its ordinary fully paid shares from the market.

