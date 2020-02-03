Early stage biotech Passage Bio files for a $125 million IPO

Passage Bio, an early stage biotech developing therapies for monogenic CNS disorders, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering.



The Philadelphia, PA-based company was founded in 2017 and booked plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PASG. Passage Bio filed confidentially on December 6, 2019. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Chardan Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

