Early Retirement Tax Strategies to Know

If you're thinking about retiring before age 67, it's important to learn about early retirement tax strategies. Knowing how taxes apply to your retirement savings and withdrawals can help you save money and improve your financial situation as you leave the workforce. These strategies can lower your tax burden, allow you to maintain your lifestyle and manage retirement costs.

Plan for Social Security Taxes

Social Security benefits may be taxed based on your combined income, which includes your adjusted gross income, nontaxable interest and half of your Social Security benefits. If your combined income exceeds certain thresholds, up to 85% of your benefits could be taxable.

To reduce taxes early in retirement, you might delay claiming Social Security benefits and instead draw from other retirement accounts. This approach lowers your overall income in the early years, which can reduce the amount of your Social Security benefits that are taxed.

Additionally, strategically planning withdrawals from taxable and Roth accounts can balance your taxable income annually, keeping it below the thresholds that trigger higher taxation on benefits.

Make Strategic Withdrawals From Your Accounts

The order in which you withdraw funds from different retirement accounts – tax-deferred, tax-free and taxable – can affect your annual tax bills and the longevity of your savings.

First, you should draw from taxable accounts. These funds are taxed at capital gains rates, which are often lower than regular income tax rates.

Second, you should tap into tax-deferred accounts like 401(k)s and traditional IRAs. Withdrawals from these accounts are taxed at ordinary income rates, and timing these withdrawals can prevent pushing you into a higher tax bracket, especially in years with additional income streams.

Third, you should delay withdrawals from tax-free accounts, such as Roth IRAs, as long as possible to take advantage of their tax-free growth.

Managing these withdrawals effectively can help you maintain a lower taxable income later in retirement, potentially offsetting increased healthcare costs or other unforeseen expenses.

Consider Roth Conversions

Roth conversions early in retirement can offer potential tax advantages. When you convert funds from a tax-deferred account, like a traditional IRA, to a Roth IRA, the transferred amount is taxable in the year of the conversion.

Early retirement often coincides with a period of lower income, before Social Security or required minimum distributions (RMDs) begin, putting you in a lower tax bracket. This is ideal for conversions as it minimizes the tax impact of the transfer.

Additionally, Roth IRAs don't require RMDs, allowing the funds to grow tax-free indefinitely. This can be beneficial for managing future tax liabilities and providing tax-free income later in retirement.

Plan for RMDs

Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are mandatory withdrawals that must be taken from tax-deferred retirement accounts such as traditional IRAs and 401(k)s starting at age 73 (75 for people born in 1960 or later).

The amount of each RMD is calculated based on the account balance at the end of the previous year and life expectancy factors provided by the IRS. Failing to take these distributions results in a hefty 25% tax penalty on the amount not withdrawn as required (or 10% if the error is corrected within two years).

RMDs can significantly increase your taxable income each year, potentially pushing you into a higher tax bracket. This can also lead to increased taxes on Social Security benefits and higher Medicare Part B and D premiums. To minimize the tax impact, consider beginning withdrawals slightly earlier than required. Spreading out distributions over a longer period can help you manage your tax bracket.

Additionally, if you don't need the RMDs for living expenses, consider reinvesting them in a taxable account or using them for charitable contributions through a qualified charitable distribution (QCD), which can satisfy the RMD requirement without being counted as taxable income.

Choose Tax-Efficient Investments

Investments such as municipal bonds offer tax-free interest income, making them attractive for retirees in higher tax brackets. Index funds and ETFs can also be good investments due to their lower turnover rates, which can minimize capital gains distributions compared to actively managed funds.

Investing in qualified dividends is another tax-efficient strategy. For most taxpayers, qualified dividends are taxed at long-term capital gains tax rates, which are typically lower than ordinary income tax rates. Depending on your income level, the tax rate on qualified dividends could be 0%, 15%, or 20%, whereas ordinary income tax rates range from 10% to 37%​

Avoid Net Investment Income Tax

The net investment income tax (NIIT) is an additional 3.8% tax applied to the lesser of your net investment income or the excess of your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) over certain thresholds ($200,000 for single filers or $250,000 for married couples filing jointly). This tax affects income from interest, dividends, capital gains, rental and royalty income, and non-qualified annuities.

To reduce the impact of the NIIT, spread out large capital gains over several years to keep your MAGI under the threshold. You can also invest in tax-exempt bonds or life insurance products, which aren’t subject to the NIIT. Additionally, managing withdrawals from retirement accounts and planning Roth conversions carefully can help control your annual MAGI.

Move to a Tax-Friendly State

Relocating to a state that doesn't tax personal or retirement income can be an effective early retirement tax strategy. This can lower your overall tax burden, especially if a large part of your retirement income comes from pensions, IRAs, or other taxable sources. The states that do not tax individual income are:

Alaska

Florida

Nevada

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

Note that New Hampshire only taxes interest and dividends, though the state plans to phase out this tax by 2025.

Bottom Line

Planning for taxes in early retirement requires strategies that balance immediate needs with long-term security. By carefully managing withdrawals, timing Roth conversions and RMDs, you can optimize your tax outcomes. Additionally, selecting tax-efficient investments and considering a move to a tax-friendly state can help lower your tax burden.

