Early Retirement: More Americans Want to Retire Early; How to Make That Happen

By Faron Daugs, CFP®, Wealth Advisor, Founder & CEO at Harrison Wallace Financial Group

Americans want out of the rat race; they are tired of the "keeping up with the Jones" lifestyle and want to simplify their life by finding ways to retire early.

But what does retirement mean? Many believe it’s an age you hit, and you can immediately give your two weeks notice. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case. Retirement is based on a financial nest egg and being comfortable living off of that money until you pass.

This trend has been made popular in the last 15 years, largely due to online groups like the FIRE (Financial Independence & Retiring Early) community along with the uptick in popularity of hyper-minimalism and anti-consumerism. With all these things combined, people are looking for two things: simplicity and the ability to do what they want, when they want.

If this lifestyle sounds up your alley, great! However, there’s plenty of preparation that goes into it. Here are a few of my thoughts on retiring early:

The numbers have to work

First, it’s important to have a real understanding of desired income to cover expenses during retirement, the impact of long-term inflation on those needs, and just how hard those dollars need to work for you to cover.

Additionally, there are so many factors that play into it to make FIRE a reality, including stock market volatility, the state of social security benefits and more. The most difficult part for me as a financial advisor is that there’s no perfect solution (or dollar amount you need to be able to retire easily) that works for everyone.

If you’re curious what your FIRE number would be, you may consider working with an advisor or at least using an online calculator to get a sense of what it will take for you to have the option of retiring early.

Early retirement should not be an escape from working

Retiring early was initially a product of those who hated their jobs/careers and wanted to move on from their 9-5. If this is you, I would not make this the sole factor in pursuing an early retirement. First, I would highly recommend moving jobs to something you’re more interested and passionate about. Then, if the idea of retiring early is still alluring and if the numbers work, go for it.

I have a lot of clients that enjoyed their work, but they were at a point in their lives that they didn’t want to feel the pressure of the everyday grind, wanted a flexible schedule, and decided to retire early.

Just because FIRE comes with the luxury of never needing to earn money again does not mean you can’t find more purposeful ways to earn income. For example, you could choose to freelance or consult as you please for companies or organizations you’re passionate about.

Before you make a life-altering decision because of an emotion or a feeling, try to take a step back and look at things objectively.

Consider taking a break instead of retiring, but be wary of the costs

I regularly have clients come to me asking if they can take a break from working to either look for a better job, or simply because they want a sort of a mini retirement. At Harrison Wallace Financial Group, we review our client’s retirement projections on a regular basis to benchmark their progress toward their goals; even if you don't have a financial advisor, you should determine your goals and a timeframe to meet those goals.

At the end of the day, it’s important to understand how that lack of savings during your time away from the workforce can impact your long-term retirement goals. If you feel strongly about taking time away from work, sit down and do a cost-analysis of what that would look like, and how it would impact your long-term financial goals. Additionally, be aware that when you want to re-enter the workforce, a gap in employment may look concerning to some recruiters and/or HR representatives.

What type of retirement you want

It’s safe to say people want to enjoy their post-working years by treating themselves to having fun and going on adventures; however, everyone is different, and their goals are unique to them, so it’s important to map your actions to your end goal.

Retiring early looks different for everyone. In fact, there are different levels to going FIRE:

Lean FIRE: Living on a modest budget and having a simple lifestyle

Living on a modest budget and having a simple lifestyle Regular FIRE: Having enough to sustain your current lifestyle

Having enough to sustain your current lifestyle Fat FIRE: Having less now, so when you retire, you can enjoy an elevated lifestyle

Having less now, so when you retire, you can enjoy an elevated lifestyle Barista FIRE: Retiring and getting a part-time job with modest income, but much less stress

Retiring and getting a part-time job with modest income, but much less stress Coast FIRE: This is the more likely scenario for most Americans, where they bury as much money as possible into investments, and then ‘coast’ into retirement once they hit their goal number

Depending on which type of FIRE you aspire to have, it will take a significant investment of money, time, and resources on your end to make it happen.

Adjustments after retirement

Life may look different in more ways than just not having to go to work Monday through Friday. For example, your health insurance coverage may disappear, and you may need to go to your state’s respective insurance marketplace to find coverage. The monthly premium will vary by age and health, and could be quite costly until you qualify for Medicare.

Also, you may now have to be on a tighter budget. Pensions and Social Security may not kick in for a while, so how will you bridge that gap? Are you able to access your retirement accounts earlier without penalty? How will using these funds early impact your long-term retirement scenario?

Bottom line

Regardless of what type of retirement you aim for, the most important part is to be honest with yourself about what you want. Whether it's a luxurious lifestyle that requires you to work until you’re 70, or you want a modest lifestyle that allows you to save and retire at 45 – that honest conversation with yourself is the first step.

After that, it’s advised to sit down with a financial professional to draw up a plan to get where you want to go. The earlier you start, the greater likelihood you will have more options when you want work to be optional.

