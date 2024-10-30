Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 30th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Garmin (GRMN) $200.81 +34.53, Bio Techne (TECH) $78.05 +7.31, FMC Corporation (FMC) $66.28 +6.10, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SW) $48.61 +3.90, and Dell Technologies (DELL) $129.16 +7.53.

