Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 30th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Garmin (GRMN) $200.81 +34.53, Bio Techne (TECH) $78.05 +7.31, FMC Corporation (FMC) $66.28 +6.10, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SW) $48.61 +3.90, and Dell Technologies (DELL) $129.16 +7.53.
Read More on GRMN:
- Garmin reports Q3 pro forma EPS $1.99, consensus $1.44
- Garmin raises FY24 pro forma EPS view to $6.85 from $6.00, consensus $6.08
- GRMN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Garmin acquires ‘a leader in marine LED lighting’ Lumishore, no terms
- Garmin downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
