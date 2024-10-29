Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 29th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include F5 Networks (FFIV) $244.88 +26.51, Cadence Design (CDNS) $277.18 +24.41, Incyte (INCY) $71.17 +5.48, Leidos (LDOS) $182.95 +13.22, and Corning (GLW) $50.41 +3.56.

