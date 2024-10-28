Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 28th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Carnival (CCL) $21.95 +1.04, Delta Air Lines (DAL) $56.31 +2.19, Albemarle (ALB) $97.16 +3.65, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) $24.06 +0.90, and Edwards Lifesciences (EW) $71.92 +2.55.

