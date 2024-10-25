Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 25th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Digital Realty (DLR) $191.75 +26.62, Tapestry (TPR) $51.03 +6.56, Deckers Brands (DECK) $170.55 +18.51, Centene (CNC) $68.43 +6.81, and Western Digital (WDC) $71.51 +5.19.

