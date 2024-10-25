Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 25th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Digital Realty (DLR) $191.75 +26.62, Tapestry (TPR) $51.03 +6.56, Deckers Brands (DECK) $170.55 +18.51, Centene (CNC) $68.43 +6.81, and Western Digital (WDC) $71.51 +5.19.
- Digital Realty rises 12.1%
- Digital Realty price target raised to $190 from $170 at Raymond James
- Digital Realty price target raised to $128 from $120 at TD Cowen
- Digital Realty price target raised to $205 from $190 at Jefferies
- Digital Realty price target raised to $185 from $180 at JPMorgan
